Longford bids an emotional farewell to Billy 'the Barber' Beahan

It was a remarkable send off. The incongruous image of row upon row of motorcycles lined up outside St Mel's Cathedral to send off a man who made a noteworthy impression on the community he lived in for the last quarter of a century.

“There was nowhere else he was happier than on the road,” said Fr Michael McGrath in his homily as he spoke of the contribution of Billy 'the Barber' Beahan, “Billy was far happier when others could share his joy.”

The annual end of year visit of bearded men to Mullingar General Hospital, ladened with toys was coordinated by the popular biker: “Billy and Linda led the charge for the annual charity run,” Fr McGrath told the congregation.

His selfless generosity saw “thousands and thousands of euros” raised for local and national charity: “The world really is a better place for having Billy Beahan ride its highways and byways.”

Formerly of 143 Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, Billy died peacefully in the Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Wednesday, October 12, surrounded by his loving family.

He packed a lot into his 63 years of living. Billy's sister Pauline gave people an insight into a life that many in the congregation would have been unfamiliar with. Pauline told how her brother's childhood nickname, the Milkybar Kid, stemmed from a patch on his glasses.

“He was always up for a laugh,” Billy's sister told, “and an example of this was when one Saturday afternoon our granddad, Sonny, came home from the pub a bit tipsy.

“Billy encouraged him to show us how he could stand on his head. Grandad duly obliged. All his loose change fell out of his pockets and Billy said to the rest of us “Come on guys, lets get his money”. We left poor Grandma trying to regain his composure.”

A one off, very witty, able to laugh at himself were all descriptions Pauline gave of her brother. His commitment to fundraising was also referenced:

“Prior to starting the Midlands Toy Run 15 years ago he volunteered to help those less fortunate than himself. The Toy Run continues to this day, raising lots of money for the children's ward in Mullingar Hospital and Teach Fáilte.”

Caption: Bikers from the four corners of the country descended on St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Saturday last to pay their respects to the late Billy 'the Barber' Beahan. The late Billy was one of the driving forces behind the Freewheelers MC Northern Chapter who did so much excellent work including raising funds for Longford Hospice Homecare and the organisation of the annual Midlands Toy Run Picture: Shelley Corcoran

The gathering heard of Billy's love of music, his participation in the band Airport, along with Ken Drakeford, Paul Phillips and Trudy McDermott, who sang at Saturday's funeral service.

His music took him across the globe from Ibiza to New Delhi. He lived in the Philippines and London, before settling in Longford. His love of music was rivalled by his love of dogs. Membership of the Freewheelers Motorcycle Club was a source of pride for Billy. He loved the brotherhood it brought.

Pauline said a cancer diagnosis did little to diminish her brother's spirit: “He never once felt sorry for himself or sought sympathy. But sadly his condition declined.”

Billy was predeceased by his parents Liam and Joan. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Jean, sons Iggy, Liam, Jhay and Gerry. His adored grandchildren Angel, Paris, William, Avery, Shane and Imee, brothers and sisters Imelda, Derek, Pauline, Tony, Leo and Siobhan, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Brandon and Sofia and his many great friends also mourn his passing.

Pauline spoke directly to a couple of Billy's friends about her brother's passing: “It would be remiss of me not to mention two in particular. Frank Kane, we know he thought the world of you and you will miss him as much as we will. Then of course Linda 'The Biker' McGee. You were a special friend and he loved you dearly.”

Caption: Linda 'The Biker' McGee and Billy 'the Barber' Beahan cruise along Main Street, Longford during the 2019 St Patrick's Day parade Picture: Shelley Corcoran

The condolences section of RIP.ie was flooded with comments from people who wanted to pay their respects to Billy: “You will be sadly missed on the Irish biking scene. Condolences to Billy's beautiful family and his brothers from his club. May they find comfort knowing how much Billy was loved and respected everywhere he went. Keep her lit Billy,” one wrote.

“I am very sorry to hear of Billy’s sudden passing,” another commented, “He was such a genuine and down to earth bloke. It was a privilege to have known him. My sincere condolences to his wife, family and all his brothers and sisters in the biking Community. Rest In Peace Billy. Until we meet again.”

Others noted that Billy's memory will live long long around Longford for his great charitable work. “His legacy will live as long as Longford Town Supporters' Club does. Billy was a founder member, a club that continues to greatly enhance the sporting facilities of the community,” it was stated.

He was described as “a genuinely kind man with razor sharp wit and a great way with words”. The messages of support came from far and wide: “Sadly missed on the Irish biking scene. Condolences to Billy's beautiful family and his brothers from his club.”

The stories of his generosity were numerous: “Deepest sympathy to Jean and Billy's family on the sad passing of a man with a heart of gold. When my son was sick Billy took time out to call to our home to cut Bernard's hair and Jean with white soda cake. Lovely memories to have.”

At the funeral services Pauline concluded by saying: “Ride high and free forever Bill,” before leading the service in a prayer loved by her grandmother. The funeral mass took place last Saturday in St Mel's Cathedral followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.