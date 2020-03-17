Longford celebrating St Patrick's Day: Bells in St Mel's Cathedral and in churches across diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois will be rung

To celebrate our national patron, bells in St Mel's Cathedral Longford and in parish churches across the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois will be rung at 11am this Saint Patrick's Day (Tuesday, March 17).

“At this time, due to the Coronavirus, Mass is being celebrated but without the congregation being physically present so the ringing of Church bells is a call to prayer - wherever you are - and a reminder of the faith that has sustained the people of our island throughout the centuries. The bell ringing is also an expression of social solidarity, an encouragement to care for one other, and for all of us to be inspired and remain hopeful at the difficult time.

“I encourage prayers for all those affected by the Coronavirus and for those at the frontline, by placing our trust in the Lord and asking Our Lady to intercede for us.”

