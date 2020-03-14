Mass will be broadcast daily via webcam from St Mel's Cathedral, Longford and St Mary's Church, Granard

The Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois has announced the cancellation of all public masses in keeping with government advice yesterday but all churches will stay open for people to visit, and mass will be available via webcam from St Mel’s Cathedral on several occasions during the restrictions.



Shannonside FM will also be broadcasting mass live from St Mel’s Cathedral Longford every Sunday morning at 10am for the duration of the restrictions. Shannonside will also be broadcasting mass live on St Patrick’s Day at 10am.

Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Francis Duffy is asking people to pray for protection from this coronavirus outbreak and to pray for those who are sick.

Online and Radio Mass Schedules

CHURCH WEBCAMS

St Mel's Cathedral, Longford Mass will be available by webcam at Saint Mel’s Cathedral www.longfordparish.com and Crossan Cable channel 84 each day – 8am, 10am weekdays, 7.30pm Saturday, and 8am, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm on Sundays.

St Mary's Church Granard Mass will be celebrated Monday to Saturday morning 9.30am, Saturday evening 8.30pm, Sunday morning 11:30am. Stations of the cross every Thursday evening 7.30pm. Welcome to join on MCN media. St Marys Granard

LOCAL RADIO

Shannonside Radio will broadcast Mass every Sunday at 10am (including St Patrick’s Day) from St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. This will continue for the duration of the restrictions. Online at www.shannonside.ie or through the Radio Player App.