Showcasing all that Longford’s public libraries have to offer

On Saturday, February 29, Longford Libraries are taking part in the first ever National Library Open Day showcasing all that the county’s public libraries have to offer.



Library staff are issuing a warm welcome to everyone in the county to drop in to their local library and see some of the many things that are happening there. The friendly library staff will have a cuppa ready and you can hear and see everything that the library has on offer.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been into your local library, now is a good time to drop in as membership is free, fines have been removed and lots of new items have been added.



All libraries are welcoming, open community spaces with lots to interest everyone of all ages and interests.



Some of the regular events that take place in Longford Libraries include book clubs, creative writing groups, language classes, art classes, health and wellbeing talks, music appreciation, exhibitions, coding classes for children, one to one computer classes for adults and knit and stitch groups.



The helpful library staff will be on hand to show you all the benefits your library membership brings. It’s free to join – all you need is current ID and proof of address.

So, if it’s been a while since you’ve visited your library or even if you’re a regular user, please come and take a closer look at what’s on offer at the Open Day on Saturday, February 29.

Remember the library is open to everyone and everything is free so please call in on Saturday, February 29 from 10am and Take a Closer Look. Check out www.longfordlibrary.ie or facebook and twitter for more information.

What’s on in your local library on February 29?

There are a number of events taking place in Longford Libraries on February 29:

Longford and Granard Libraries

Mindfulness for young children. Parents, bring along your children for some tips on how to relieve anxiety in young children with mindfulness expert Jackie Farrell. Longford library from 10.15am to 11.15am and Granard library from 12.15pm to 1.15pm. Everyone welcome.

Ballymahon Library

Ballymahon Library will host a creative fun Mudbugs workshop for children aged five to seven from 10.30am to 11.30am and for children aged eight plus from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Mams and Dads are encouraged to get creative also.

Lanesboro Library

Staff at Lanesboro Library are inviting everyone to drop into their local library where young artists will be busy with Art teacher Stephanie and there are lots of games and books to tempt all age groups.

Drumlish Library

Drumlish Library is always a hive of activity for families and an Art In Nature project has been running in local schools with artist Kevin Flood and environmentalist Brendan Farrell.

In partnership with Dromard Men’s Shed, everyone is invited to the Latin School in Moyne at 3pm to celebrate the completion of the project and to see a display of the work completed by all the groups who took part.

