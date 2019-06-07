Pavement works in Longford to cause slight delays next week

Longford county council have issued a notice for pavement repair works which will take place at a number of locations on the N55 next week.

Works will commence between Edgeworthstown and Carrickboy on Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11. The second location for pavement works is on the Athlone Road, Ballymahon, near Kepak meat factory. These works will take place on Tuesday, June 11, in the afternoon time.

All roads will remain open during the course of the works, with traffic management implementing a stop/go system and a convoy vehicle in place.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and to reduce speed. Delays can be expected.

