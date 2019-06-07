Green light for St Brigid's GAA ground renovations

St Brigid’s GAA club in Killashee has received some good news, as their application to carry out an extension on their club house has been accepted.

The works include dressing rooms, toilets, gym, a new gravel walking track, a ticket office, a viewing stand, car parking facilities and all other associated works. There will also be a new kitchen, meeting room, disabled toilets, a disabled entrance and more.

Club secretary Anne Evans says the redevelopments have been a long time coming.

“It’s in dire straits at the minute. We actually have ladies and men teams getting dressed behind curtains out there.”

Funding for the redevelopment will come through a series of grants.

“We are also applying for Leader funding to help us along,” Anne explained.

Anne says the development will allow the club to reach even greater heights in the future.

“We are working with a five-year strategy. This year, we will hopefully get the dressing rooms and clubhouse all renovated.

"You can see the spirit and life back in the community again. It’s just great.”

To help further fund the project, the committee behind St Brigid’s will be hosting a ‘huge’ fundraiser over the coming year. Anne urged followers to keep up to date with plans via the club’s Facebook page.

