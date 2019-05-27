Huge interest in Acorn 'Big Hello' art project launch

There was a great turn out for the recent launch of the Hello arts project that Acorn devised as part of The Big Hello, which took place over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, May 4-6.

Speaking at the event Pozy Green, Chairperson of Acorn, stated that their aim for the weekend was to encourage people to get to know their neighbours. Acorn secured funding from Longford County Council to devise an arts project based on the word ‘hello’.

Participants in the project decorated flashcards and these were then taken out into their communities where they asked family, friends, work colleagues and neighbours, to write the word hello in their native tongues on the flashcards.

“We then worked with a local artist, Amir Malik, who helped us pull the art project together creating an outstanding arts piece that will be on permanent display in the project,” Pozzy told the Leader.

