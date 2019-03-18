Man fined for rumpus at Longford Garda station

A man who walked into Longford garda station during the early hours of the morning to complain over his sister being stopped hours earlier for allegedly driving with bald tyres has been convicted and fined.

Ronan Nevin, 3 Camlin Mews, Longford pleaded guilty before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court last Tuesday to being breaching Section 4 of the Public Order Act at Longford Garda Station on July 1 2018. Garda Karl Foley said he had been on duty at the station at the time when Mr Nevin walked in shortly before 3am.

He said he immediately noticed Mr Nevin was under the influence of alcohol due to the strong smell coming from his breath.

He said Mr Nevin had come into the station to register his objection at how his sister had been stopped by gardaí for allegedly being found driving with bald tyres some hours earlier.

Garda Foley said Mr Nevin told him to f*** off and, after being directed to leave the station on a number of occasions, subsequently arrested him. In defence, solicitor John Quinn said Mr Nevin was remorseful over what had transpired.

Judge Hughes, as a result, fined Mr Nevin €105 and gave him three months to pay.