Dáithí issues rallying cry to Longfordians to support upcoming Alzheimer's Tea Day

RTÉ star, Dáithí Ó Sé, has put a call out for Longford people to put on the kettle for Alzheimer's Tea Day to support the 434 people in Longford who are living with dementia.

Alzheimer services in Longford include day care, home care and support groups. For everyone person diagnosed 3 people are directly affected.

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, which is held on Thursday May 3, is the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) largest annual fundraising campaign, supported for the second year by Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology.

Since the very first Alzheimer’s Tea Day in 1994 over €8m has been raised to provide essential support to the 34,650 Women and 19,800 Men living with dementia in Ireland today.

Every year thousands of people host tea parties in their homes, offices and schools. This year we’re asking you to join them, and all funds raised in Longford will stay in Longford.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services.

Each year, it provides more than one million hours of community-based dementia-specific care throughout Ireland.

There is nothing we Irish love more than sharing a cup of tea with friends and families, where the problems of the day are tackled.

With one in two people in Ireland knowing someone who has been diagnosed with dementia, calling round for a cup of tea is also a great way to bring a little light into the day of someone who may be isolated.

"I'm delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year, for the third year running,” said Dáithí.

“There are 434 people living with dementia in Longford today so that's 434 good reasons to get the kettle on.

“What alarms me is that this number is set to double in the next 20 years.

“By taking part in this campaign, you are helping to raise vital funds and awareness of a condition that is affecting so many of our family, friends and neighbours.

“What’s important to remember is that money raised locally stays locally, so by getting involved you’ll be supporting your own community."

For more information or to register for Alzheimer’s Tea Day fundraising pack, visit www.teaday.ie or call (01) 207 3800 #timefortea.