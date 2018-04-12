North Longford man injured in Canada out of ICU as police hunt key witness

Police watchdog officials believe a key witness seen close to where a 29-year-old north Longford man was knocked down by a patrol car in Canada three weeks ago could unlock vital clues in their ensuing investigation.

Mullinalaghta man Brendan Keogh remains in a serious condition in hospital despite being moved out of intensive care following the incident in Squamish in northern Vancouver on March 13 last.

In light of those events, local parishioners and people from surrounding areas came out in force once again last Thursday to pray for his recovery.

Mr Keogh, a former student at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, was walking along the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way in the bustling town of Squamish when the incident, which is now the subject of a police watchdog investigation, occurred.

As previously revealed by the Leader, police have confirmed officials from British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) have been drafted in to examine the circumstances behind the incident.

Senior chiefs have since revealed an officer with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was driving a grey unmarked SUV at the time of the collision and provided medical assistance to Mr Keogh until emergency services arrived.

No definitive timescale has been given over when any ruling will be made on the investigation.

It has since emerged however that IIO officials are eager to track down what they believe could be a key witness in the inquiry.

At the time of the incident, a white hatchback vehicle was turning right from Garibaldi Way to merge with the southbound lane of Highway 99.

The IIO is asking for the driver of this vehicle and any potential occupants or other witnesses who may have seen, heard, or recorded the incident to come forward.

An independent civilian agency, the IIO is a body called in to investigate all officer-related incidents involving serious harm or death.

Members of Mr Keogh’s immediate family are continuing to maintain a bedside vigil in the hope the well respected former Dundalk IT graduate student makes a full recovery.

Mr Keogh had been residing in Squamish, 60km north of Vancouver, for a year and was working at one of the biggest restaurant/pubs in town at the time of the incident.



ALSO READ:

North Longford man fighting for life in hospital