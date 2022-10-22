Republic of Ireland discover 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage opponents

Draw Assistant Julie Dolan draws out Republic of Ireland during the draw for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup 2023 Draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland women's national team have been drawn in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia (13th in world), Canada (7th in world) and Nigeria (45th in world).
Vera Pauw's side, who are now ranked 24th in the world after defeating Scotland in the WC playoff, will open their group stage campaign against Australia for the World Cup opener in Sydney on July 20, 2023.
The outcome of the draw means Ireland will be based in Australia for the first few fixtures next summer with New Zealand also co-hosting the major tournament.
Ireland's World Cup fixtures:
Republic of Ireland v Australia, Sydney, Thursday 20 July
Republic of Ireland v Canada, Perth, Wednesday 26 July
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Brisbane, Monday 31 July
October 22, 2022
