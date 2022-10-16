Search

16 Oct 2022

What a story! Irish horse bought for €850 wins American Grand National

BREAKING: Horse bought in Kilkenny for €850 wins American Grand National

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with winning groom Paddy Hanlon, son of trainer John Hanlon, and Hewick after the Tote Galway Plate PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

16 Oct 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@iconicnews.ie

A horse bought at an auction at the Goresbridge Sales, Co Kilkenny won the American Grand National on Saturday night.

John 'Shark' Hanlon-owned Hewick was bought for a song at just €850, and romped home under jockey Jordan Gainford in the $250,000 American event. 

Bagenalstown-based Hanlon was elated after the win and expressed his own amazement at the horse's success.

"It is something you dream of. It normally doesn’t happen to me, but it happened today. It’s an unreal horse," he said.

Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event at Far Hills, New Jersey.

Earlier this year, Hewick was a winner at Sandown, and then went on to win the Galway Plate.

