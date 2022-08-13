Longford’s Darragh Greene through to the European 200m Breaststroke semi-finals

Darragh Greene, who will swim in the European 200m Breaststroke semi-finals in Rome this Saturday everning at 6.04 (Irish time)
Longford's Darragh Greene is through to the 200m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.
The Tokyo Olympian produced a fine swim to finish third in his heat this morning and advances seventh overall in 2:12.53.
Darragh will be back in the pool this Saturday evening at 6.04 (Irish time) in his bid to qualify for the European 200m Breaststroke Final.
Greene will be competing in his second semi-final this week after qualifying for the penultimate round of the 100m Breaststroke on Thursday.
