Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Wed, 06 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Young Emmets 1-15 Clonguish 0-6
Johnny Skelly Cup
Sun, 10 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Colmcille 2-11 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-10
All County Football League Division 2
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 10), Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-8 Ballymahon 2-13
Patsy Reilly Cup
Sun, 10 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Semi Final), Sean Connollys 0-11 Ballymahon 0-10
Sun, 10 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Semi Final), Ardagh Moydow GAA - Kenagh W/O
All County Football League Division 3
Sat, 09 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Playoff), Colmcille - Ballymore W/O
Bertie Allen Cup
Wed, 06 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Semi Final), Dromard 2-9 Fr Manning Gaels 0-8
Wed, 06 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Semi Final), Carrickedmond 0-7 St. Mary's Granard 3-11
All County Football League Division 5 Group 2
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Og 1-17 Kenagh 3-10
Longford Hurling Championship Group Stages
Sat, 09 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 3-11 Wolfe Tones 3-10
Longford Slashers hurlers hold out for slender win over Wolfe Tones
Longford Slashers overcame the handicap of playing almost the entire second half with 14 players in holding out for a slender win over Wolfe Tones in a highly entertaining Senior Hurling Championship group stage first round clash at Allen Park on Saturday evening.
Under 15 'A' Football Championship League Stages
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Og 8-16 Granard 1-9
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-7 Longford Slashers 2-10
Under 15 'B' Cup Group 2
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Francis 4-5 St. Colmcille's 7-12
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 2-15 Southern Gaels 3-9
Under 17 Football League Division 1
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 1-4 Clonguish Og 2-17
Under 17 Football League Division 2
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 3-16 Longford Slashers 2-6
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis W/O St. Vincent's / Northern Gaels -
Under 17 Football League Division 3
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Gaels 3-17 Shannon Gaels St. Patrick's Og 2-14
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-2 Southern Gaels 5-14
Topline Providers Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 04 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 0-14 St. Vincent's 0-41
Topline Providers Under 13 B Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 0-40 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-13
Topline Providers Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfields 0-17 Grattan Gaels 0-43
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.