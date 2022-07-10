Search

10 Jul 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

10 Jul 2022 10:51 PM

All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Wed, 06 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Young Emmets 1-15 Clonguish 0-6

Johnny Skelly Cup
Sun, 10 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Colmcille 2-11 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-10

Longford Senior League: Colmcille conquer Mullinalaghta to capture the Skelly Cup

All County Football League Division 1 Final

All County Football League Division 2
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 10), Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-8 Ballymahon 2-13

Patsy Reilly Cup
Sun, 10 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Semi Final), Sean Connollys 0-11 Ballymahon 0-10
Sun, 10 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Semi Final), Ardagh Moydow GAA - Kenagh W/O

All County Football League Division 3
Sat, 09 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Playoff), Colmcille - Ballymore W/O

Bertie Allen Cup
Wed, 06 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Semi Final), Dromard 2-9 Fr Manning Gaels 0-8
Wed, 06 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Semi Final), Carrickedmond 0-7 St. Mary's Granard 3-11

All County Football League Division 5 Group 2
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Og 1-17 Kenagh 3-10

Longford Hurling Championship Group Stages
Sat, 09 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 3-11 Wolfe Tones 3-10

Longford Slashers hurlers hold out for slender win over Wolfe Tones

Reuben Murray shoots 2-7 for the title holders in the Senior Hurling Championship

Longford Slashers overcame the handicap of playing almost the entire second half with 14 players in holding out for a slender win over Wolfe Tones in a highly entertaining Senior Hurling Championship group stage first round clash at Allen Park on Saturday evening. 

Under 15 'A' Football Championship League Stages
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Og 8-16 Granard 1-9
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-7 Longford Slashers 2-10

Under 15 'B' Cup Group 2
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Francis 4-5 St. Colmcille's 7-12
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 2-15 Southern Gaels 3-9

Under 17 Football League Division 1
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 1-4 Clonguish Og 2-17

Under 17 Football League Division 2
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 3-16 Longford Slashers 2-6
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis W/O St. Vincent's / Northern Gaels -

Under 17 Football League Division 3
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Gaels 3-17 Shannon Gaels St. Patrick's Og 2-14
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-2 Southern Gaels 5-14

Topline Providers Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 04 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 0-14 St. Vincent's 0-41

Topline Providers Under 13 B Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 05 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 0-40 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-13

Topline Providers Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfields 0-17 Grattan Gaels 0-43

