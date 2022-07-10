Search

10 Jul 2022

Longford Slashers hurlers hold out for slender win over Wolfe Tones

Reuben Murray shoots 2-7 for the title holders in the Senior Hurling Championship

longford gaa

Ronan Kenny pictured in action for Slashers in this tussle with Wolfe Tones opponent John Gaffney in the Senior Hurling Championship clash at Allen Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

10 Jul 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford Slashers overcame the handicap of playing almost the entire second half with 14 players in holding out for a slender win over Wolfe Tones in a highly entertaining Senior Hurling Championship group stage first round clash at Allen Park on Saturday evening. 

Longford Slashers . . . 3-11    Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 3-10

Former Kildare hurler David Harney was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card with a couple of minutes gone on the changeover but Slashers appeared to be in a strong position after building up a commanding advantage.

Reuben Murray clocked up the impressive total of 2-7 (seven frees) for the title holders with his second goal direct from a free in the 40th minute leaving his side in a ten point lead, 2-10 to 0-6.

But the spirited Edgeworthstown side, who shot several costly wides throughout the match, came storming back to close the gap to just the minimum of margins in a frantic finish with Daire Duggan flicking the ball to the net in stoppage time. 

Time ran out for the gallant losers who will get another chance to reach the county final when they meet Clonguish Gaels in the middle of August with the Newtownforbes club in action against Slashers in the Round 2 fixture on Saturday evening next. 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Daniel Gallagher; Patrick Hegarty, Karl Murray, Coilin Regan; Iarlaith Dolan, David Buckley (0-1), Francis Dolan; Kealan Cox, Zach Tunstead; Stephen Farrell, David Harney (0-2), Ronan Kenny; Micheal Mulcahy, Reuben Murray (2-7, seven frees), Matthew Hawes (1-1).

Subs:- Diarmuid O’Donnell for P Hegarty (half-time); Rory Maher for Z Tunstead (40 mins); Eoin Donnellan for M Hawes (58 mins). 

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; Iain Campbell, Adam Quinn, Pearse McNally; Evan Tully, Daire Duggan (1-0), Alan O’Hara; Maitiu O’Donoghue (0-5, three frees, one ‘65), John Gaffney; Cathal Mullane (2-2, three frees), Adam Connaughton, Ronan Courtney (0-1); Seamus Hannon, Joseph Gaffney (0-1), Liam Browne. 

Subs:- Tiarnan Hussey for A O’Hara (injured, 14 mins); Conor Heaney for L Browne (39 mins); Daniel Cassidy for Joseph Gaffney (47 mins). 

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan).  


 

Local News

