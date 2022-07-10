Search

10 Jul 2022

Longford Senior League: Colmcille conquer Mullinalaghta to capture the Skelly Cup

All County Football League Division 1 Final

longford gaa

Delighted Colmcille captain Jack Macken lifts the Skelly Cup following their fine win over Mullinalaghta in the Division 1 Football League Final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

10 Jul 2022 7:40 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Colmcille . . . 2-11  Mullinalaghta St Columba's . . . 1-10 

This was a real championship intensity about this clash of the arch neighbouring rivals for the Johnny Skelly Cup in the glorious hot weather and thanks to a well-taken goal from Barry McKeon in the 17th minute it was Colmcille who led at the break by four points, 1-7 to 0-6.

 That advantage was extended following a further brace of scores from frees converted by Jack Macken and McKeon in the early stages of the second half but St Columba’s gradually closed the gap in staging a determined comeback. 

 A goal from Rian Brady in the 40th minute brought Mullinalaghta right back into contention and the ding-dong battle continued during the remainder of the match with just the minimum of margins (1-11 to 1-10) separating the sides when Brady shot over the bar with time running out. 

 Colmcille were under pressure but managed to engineer another attack with experienced substitute Podgie Murtagh playing the ball into Barry McKeon who proceeded to set up Cathal McCabe for the killer goal, the latter making no mistake from a few yards out. 

 COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Vinny Hourican (0-1), Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin, Dylan McCabe (0-1); Fergal Sheridan, Jack Macken (0-5, three frees); Cathal McCabe (1-0), Declan Reilly, Ciaran McKeon (0-1); Barry McKeon (1-2, one point from free), Paul McKeon, Eoghan Hawkins.

 Subs:- Rory Hawkins (0-1) for P McKeon (41 mins); Podgie Murtagh for C McKeon (48 mins).

 MULLINALAGHTA St COLUMBA'S: Patrick Rogers; Tom Meehan, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott, Gary Rogers; Aidan McElligott, John Keegan; Jayson Matthews (0-2, both from marks), James McGivney (0-3), Cian Mackey; Rian Brady (1-2), David McGivney (0-3, two frees), Aron Earley. 

 Sub:- Conor Leonard for A Earley (48 mins). 

 Referee: Jimmy McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og). 

Local News

