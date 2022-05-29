Search

29 May 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

29 May 2022 10:36 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

All County Football League Division 2
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon 1-8 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-10

Superb Longford ladies score a surprise win over Kildare

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group C - Round 1

The Longford ladies are in a strong position to reach the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-finals after scoring a surprise win over Kildare in the Group Stage Round 1 clash at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Sunday.

Longford floored by late, late Fermanagh goal

Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship Round 1 - Northern Section

Longford suffered a knock-out blow in the first round of the Tailteann Cup in getting floored by a late, late Fermanagh goal at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

All County Football League Division 3
Wed, 25 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Grattan Og 1-14 Legan Sarsfields 3-8

All County Football League Division 4
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Moydow, (Round 5), Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-7 St. Mary's Granard 0-10
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), Fr Manning Gaels 0-7 Dromard 2-14
Sun, 29 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), Carrickedmond W/O Mullinalaghta St. Columba's -

All County Football League Division 5 Group 1
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 4), Cashel 1-17 Legan Sarsfields 1-15
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Young Emmets 2-8 Abbeylara 3-20
Sun, 29 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 4), Colmcille 2-15 Sean Connollys 0-7

All County Football League Division 5 Group 2
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers W/O Clonguish -
Sun, 29 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 4), Ballymahon 3-13 Grattan Og 3-15

Under 12 Football League Division 1
Tue, 24 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 0-8 St. Dominic's 0-34
Wed, 25 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 5), Granard 0-43 St. Vincent's 0-28
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 0-38 Clonguish Og 0-14

Under 12 Football League Division 2
Mon, 23 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-10 Shannon Gaels 0-41
Tue, 24 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og 1-2 Wolfe Tones Og 6-29
Tue, 24 May, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 5), St. Patrick's Og 0-16 St. Francis 0-25

Under 12 Football League Division 3
Tue, 24 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney 0-48 Carrick Sarsfields 0-5
Wed, 25 May, Venue: Killashee, (Round 5), Southern Gaels 0-18 Grattan Gaels 0-30
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 0-35 Carrick Sarsfields 0-7

Under 15 League Division 1
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 5), Granard 8-11 Killoe Og 0-5
Fri, 27 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og W/O Longford Slashers -
Sun, 29 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's W/O Longford Slashers -

Under 15 League Division 2
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Western Gaels 2-10 St. Dominic's 1-9

Under 15 League Division 3
Wed, 25 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Clonbroney 6-5 St. Vincent's 8-4
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields W/O Clonbroney -
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 5), Wolfe Tones Og 3-12 Southern Gaels 2-7

Under 18 Development League Division 1
Mon, 23 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-6 Killoe Og 2-10

Under 18 Development League Division 2
Mon, 23 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St. Vincent's 2-3 Carrick Sarsfields 3-11
Tue, 24 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 5), Granard 1-12 Longford Slashers 1-12
Thu, 26 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 3-12 St. Vincent's 1-12

Under 18 Development League Division 3
Mon, 23 May, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 5), Shannon Gaels 4-5 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 3-12
Mon, 23 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's W/O St. Patrick's Og -

Local News

