29 May 2022

Superb Longford ladies score a surprise win over Kildare

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group C - Round 1

longford ladies gaa

The Longford ladies football squad pictured before the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 1 clash against Kildare in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

29 May 2022 6:19 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The Longford ladies are in a strong position to reach the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-finals after scoring a surprise win over Kildare in the Group Stage Round 1 clash at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Sunday.

Longford . . . 3-9    Kildare . . . 1-9

Brian Noonan’s side, having already lost twice to the Lilywhites in the National League and Leinster Intermediate Championship this season, were really fired up to gain revenge and produced a superb display in the first half against the 2022 provincial title winners. 

 With home advantage, Kildare were strongly fancied to confirm their superiority over Longford but it was the visitors who dominated most of the first half to build up a commanding nine points lead: 1-8 to 0-2.

 Clodagh Lohan got the crucial goal in the 18th minute but Kildare battled back to close the gap to five points at the break, 1-8 to 1-3, with Gillian Wheeler shooting to the net in the 30th minute. 

 Four of the Longford points in the first half were registered by Michelle Farrell with Lohan (2), Louise Monaghan and Katie Crawford also shooting over the bar.

 Clodagh Lohan scored a second goal with nine minutes gone on the changeover and whatever hopes Kildare had of getting back into contention were dashed when Michelle Farrell planted a terrific shot into the back of the net midway through the second half. 

 Sarah Shannon landed a point in also getting her name on the scoresheet and revitalised Longford can now look forward with considerable confidence to their remaining group fixture at home to the Connacht runners-up Roscommon on Sunday June 12. 

 Longford Scorers:- Clodagh Lohan (2-2), Michelle Farrell (1-4), Louise Monaghan (0-1), Katie Crawford (0-1) and Sarah Shannon (0-1). 

Kildare Scorers:-  Lara Curran (0-4), Aoife Rattigan (0-3), Gillian Wheeler (1-0), Grace Clifford (0-2). 

 

