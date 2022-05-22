Search

23 May 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

22 May 2022 11:59 PM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Lory Meagher Cup Hurling Final
Saturday, May 21 in Croke Park: Longford 3-14 Louth 3-27

Longford's bid for Lory Meagher Cup hurling glory foiled by superior Louth

Lory Meagher Cup Hurling Final: Longford 3-14 Louth 3-27

Long serving St Mel's College Longford principal to step down as successor is announced

The new principal of St Mel's College has been announced as long serving head teacher Declan Rowley prepares to step down after almost a decade at the helm.

All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Fri, 20 May, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 5), Abbeylara 1-15 Killoe Young Emmets 0-9
Fri, 20 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille 2-11 Clonguish 1-8
Sat, 21 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Rathcline 2-9 Dromard 1-19

All County Football League Division 1 Group 2
Fri, 20 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-17 St. Mary's Granard 1-10
Sat, 21 May, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 5), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 3-21 Carrickedmond 0-7
Sat, 21 May, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 5), Mostrim 0-11 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10

All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 21 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Sean Connollys 0-10 Kenagh 4-7
Sat, 21 May, Venue: Killashee, (Round 5), St. Brigid's Killashee 0-1 Cashel 1-17

All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 22 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille 0-17 Longford Slashers 1-2
Sun, 22 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish - Legan Sarsfields W/O

Under 12 Football League Division 1
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), St. Dominic's 0-36 Granard 0-3
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), St. Vincent's 0-34 Northern Gaels 0-4

Under 12 Football League Division 2
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Shannon Gaels 0-27 St. Patrick's Og 0-22
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 0-26 Longford Slashers 0-12
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 0-7 St. Francis 0-26

Under 12 Football League Division 3
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 0-26 St. Colmcille's 0-13
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Carrick Sarsfields 0-15 Southern Gaels 0-34

Under 15 League Division 1
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 9-8 St. Colmcille's 4-10
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 0-13 Granard 3-10

Under 15 League Division 2
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 4), St. Francis 5-12 St. Patrick's Og 1-7
Sun, 22 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), St. Dominic's 2-13 Northern Gaels 6-5

Under 15 League Division 3
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Killashee, (Round 4), Southern Gaels 1-7 Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 3-9

Under 18 Development League Division 1
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 4), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-9 Killoe Og 2-13

Under 18 Development League Division 2
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Carrick Sarsfields W/O Granard -

Under 18 Development League Division 3
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 4), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-13 St. Dominic's 3-8
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 0-5 Shannon Gaels 4-6

Local News

