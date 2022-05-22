Longford GAA results scoreboard
Lory Meagher Cup Hurling Final
Saturday, May 21 in Croke Park: Longford 3-14 Louth 3-27
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Fri, 20 May, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 5), Abbeylara 1-15 Killoe Young Emmets 0-9
Fri, 20 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille 2-11 Clonguish 1-8
Sat, 21 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Rathcline 2-9 Dromard 1-19
All County Football League Division 1 Group 2
Fri, 20 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-17 St. Mary's Granard 1-10
Sat, 21 May, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 5), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 3-21 Carrickedmond 0-7
Sat, 21 May, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 5), Mostrim 0-11 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 21 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Sean Connollys 0-10 Kenagh 4-7
Sat, 21 May, Venue: Killashee, (Round 5), St. Brigid's Killashee 0-1 Cashel 1-17
All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 22 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille 0-17 Longford Slashers 1-2
Sun, 22 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish - Legan Sarsfields W/O
Under 12 Football League Division 1
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), St. Dominic's 0-36 Granard 0-3
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), St. Vincent's 0-34 Northern Gaels 0-4
Under 12 Football League Division 2
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Shannon Gaels 0-27 St. Patrick's Og 0-22
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 0-26 Longford Slashers 0-12
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 0-7 St. Francis 0-26
Under 12 Football League Division 3
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 0-26 St. Colmcille's 0-13
Tue, 17 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Carrick Sarsfields 0-15 Southern Gaels 0-34
Under 15 League Division 1
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 9-8 St. Colmcille's 4-10
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 0-13 Granard 3-10
Under 15 League Division 2
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 4), St. Francis 5-12 St. Patrick's Og 1-7
Sun, 22 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), St. Dominic's 2-13 Northern Gaels 6-5
Under 15 League Division 3
Thu, 19 May, Venue: Killashee, (Round 4), Southern Gaels 1-7 Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 3-9
Under 18 Development League Division 1
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 4), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-9 Killoe Og 2-13
Under 18 Development League Division 2
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Carrick Sarsfields W/O Granard -
Under 18 Development League Division 3
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 4), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-13 St. Dominic's 3-8
Mon, 16 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 0-5 Shannon Gaels 4-6
