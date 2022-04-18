Search

18 Apr 2022

Longford's ‘Team Flynn’ achieve impressive horse racing wins on successive days at Dundalk and Gowran

Longford's ‘Team Flynn’ achieve impressive horse racing wins on successive days at Dundalk and Gowran

All too easy for the Paul Flynn-trained Plunkett and Billy Lee at Gowran Park on Wednesday Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

18 Apr 2022 3:28 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford jockey Ciara Flynn rode another winner for her dad Paul when making all the running on Little Queenie to land the concluding six-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Tuesday evening.

A fourth winner for the Colehill apprentice, the 17/2 chance in the colours of owner Michael Connolly blazed the trail from stall one and wasn’t for catching this time as she beat the Richard O'Brien-trained Pandemic Princess by four lengths.

Longford gardaí arrest speeding learner driver who tests positive for cannabis

Judge hits woman in pocket for illegal dumping in Longford

A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.

The winning jockey commented, “At Naas she just leaned left late on and lost her momentum. We stepped her up in trip today and we thought that she would stay the distance. We weren’t too sure about the surface but she seemed to like it.”

Paul Flynn saddled a second winner less than 24 hours later as the Billy Lee-ridden Plunkett scored a cosy success in the second of the eight-furlong handicaps at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

The 9/2 chance travelled sweetly under Lee and went clear inside the final furlong to win by two and three-parts of a length from the Michael Mulvany-trained Take My Hand.

It was one of four winners for the jockey on the night.

PICTURES | Style and glamour galore at Carrickedmond GAA & Ladies clubs joint dinner dance

Upcoming Fixures
Bellewstown – Wednesday, April 20 (First Race 3.30pm)
Tipperary – Thursday, April 21 (First Race 4.25pm)
Kilbeggan – Thursday, April 21 (First Race 4.45pm)
Kilbeggan – Friday, April 22 (First Race 4.25pm)
Limerick – Saturday, April 23 (First Race 2.10pm)
Navan – Saturday, April 23 (First Race 2.35pm)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media