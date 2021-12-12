Longford GAA results scoreboard
Patsy Reilly Cup
Sun, 12 Dec, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Ballymahon 1-5 St. Brigid's Killashee 3-19
McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship
Sun, 12 Dec, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Semi Final), Northern Gaels 1-8 Killoe Og 1-12
No stopping St Sylvesters as Longford Slashers lose out in Leinster title bid
While Slashers found the going too tough against unstoppable St Sylvesters, the Longford senior champions showed a lot of character and courage against superior opponents in the Leinster Club Intermediate final at the Kinnegad grounds on Sunday.
Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille fall at the final hurdle in Leinster
Gallant Colmcille fell at the final hurdle in the Leinster Club Junior Championship when they were unable to match a powerful second half performance produced by Dublin opponents St Jude’s in a very entertaining title decider at the Kinnegad grounds on Saturday.
McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group B
Fri, 10 Dec, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 3-15 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-4
McDonald's Under 19 B Football Championship
Sat, 11 Dec, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Granard 0-8 St. Francis 2-10
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.