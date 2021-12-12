Search

13 Dec 2021

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Patsy Reilly Cup
Sun, 12 Dec, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Ballymahon 1-5 St. Brigid's Killashee 3-19

McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship
Sun, 12 Dec, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Semi Final), Northern Gaels 1-8 Killoe Og 1-12

No stopping St Sylvesters as Longford Slashers lose out in Leinster title bid

Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship Final

While Slashers found the going too tough against unstoppable St Sylvesters, the Longford senior champions showed a lot of character and courage against superior opponents in the Leinster Club Intermediate final at the Kinnegad grounds on Sunday. 

Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille fall at the final hurdle in Leinster

St Jude’s (Dublin) win the Ladies Football Leinster Club Junior Championship title

Gallant Colmcille fell at the final hurdle in the Leinster Club Junior Championship when they were unable to match a powerful second half performance produced by Dublin opponents St Jude’s in a very entertaining title decider at the Kinnegad grounds on Saturday.

McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group B
Fri, 10 Dec, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 3-15 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-4

McDonald's Under 19 B Football Championship
Sat, 11 Dec, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Granard 0-8 St. Francis 2-10

