Search

11 Dec 2021

Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille fall at the final hurdle in Leinster

St Jude’s (Dublin) win the Ladies Football Leinster Club Junior Championship title

longford ladies football

Nessa Farley pictured in action for Colmcille against St Jude's in the Leinster Club Junior Championship Final in Kinnegad on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Gallant Colmcille fell at the final hurdle in the Leinster Club Junior Championship when they were unable to match a powerful second half performance produced by Dublin opponents St Jude’s in a very entertaining title decider at the Kinnegad grounds on Saturday.

St Jude’s (Dublin) . . . 2-12     Colmcille . . . 2-8

It might have been a different story had Michelle Farrell converted a couple of great goal chances in the early stages of the game but the Longford Intermediate champions still ended up leading by 1-5 to 1-3 at the break.

Nessa Farley scored the Colmcille goal in the 28th minute, finishing the ball to the net on the rebound after her first attempt hit the post, but the physically stronger St Jude’s outfit gradually got on top in the second half to emerge victorious. 

The Dublin Junior champions squandered a number of goal chances during the course of the contest but they crucially found the back of the Colmcille net for a second time late in the game from a dipping shot from midfielder Niamh Kerr to establish a commanding 2-11 to 1-8 lead.  

Colmcille, to their credit, battled it out to the bitter end and were rewarded with a consolation goal from Michelle Farrell deep into stoppage time. 

ST JUDE’S DUBLIN: Aoife McAuliffe; Laura Doherty, Emily Browne, Clare Gannon; Catriona Devlin, Hannah Hegarty (0-1), Niamh Murphy; Aoife Keyes, Niamh Kerr (1-2); Aisling Gannon (0-1), Aoife Walsh, Cliodhna Nicoletti (0-1); Lisa Morris (1-1), Ellie Young (0-4, two frees), Hannah Begely (0-1).

Subs:- Roisin Connolly for N Murphy (38 mins); Una Nerney for C Devlin (50 mins); Aoife Rockett (0-1) for A Keyes (53 mins); Laura Martina for H Begley (59 mins).

COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Mya Murtagh, Kate O’Reilly, Catriona Farrelly; Shauna McCabe, Grainne Reilly, Emma McKeon; Michelle Farrell (1-2), Erica Coen; Maebh Grant, Megan Jobe (0-6, three frees), Emma-Jane Hawkins; Sarah Macken, Nessa Farley (1-0), Shannon Bransfield.

Subs:- Tara Esler for EJ Hawkins (half-time); Caroline Doyle for S McCabe (40 mins); Maria Farley for S Bransfield (52 mins); Elaine Farrelly for E McKeon (60 mins). 

Referee: Michael Tarpey (Laois).  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media