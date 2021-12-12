No stopping St Sylvesters as Longford Slashers lose out in Leinster title bid

While Slashers found the going too tough against unstoppable St Sylvesters, the Longford senior champions showed a lot of character and courage against superior opponents in the Leinster Club Intermediate final at the Kinnegad grounds on Sunday.

St Sylvesters (Dublin) . . . 3-13 Longford Slashers . . . 0-9

From the moment the most impressive wing forward Kate Sullivan scored the opening goal for the Dublin Intermediate champions in the 17th minute of the first half, the pressure was mounting on the midlanders with slick Sylvesters extending their advantage to a comfortable 1-5 to 0-2 lead.

But resilient Slashers recovered to close the gap with points from Kara Shannon, Kate Shannon and Jessica Barry to trail narrowly by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break and there was still a glimmer of hope.

With the aid of the stiff wind on the changeover, St Sylvesters fired over four more points during a decisive dominant period in the early stages of the second half and the underdogs were now fighting a real uphill battle.

To their great credit, Slashers came storming back to score three points in a row through Kate Shannon and Grace Shannon (2) but whatever slim chance they had of salvaging the situation was dashed when Sinead Aherne got a killer second goal for St Sylvesters in the 52nd minute.

A third goal materialised in the 58th minute when Nicole Owens drove a well struck low shot into the corner of the net and it was the Dublin senior players (Sullivan, Aherne and Owens) that made the major difference.

ST SYLVESTERS: Sophie Brennan; Cliona Fitzpatrick, Kim White, Leah Harrold; Lisa Murphy, Danielle Lawless (0-1), Niamh Harney; Nicole Owens (1-2), Niamh McEvoy (0-1); Kate Sullivan (1-4), Grace Twomey (0-1), Caithlin Guiden; Sophie McGlynn, Sinead Aherne (1-3, points from frees), Louise Ryan.

Subs:- Katie O’Sullivan (0-1) for S McGlynn (40 mins); Emma Sullivan for D Lawless (49 mins); Grainne McGinty for G Twomey (57 mins); Kyran Tanner for N Harney (60 mins); Aine McDonnell for N McEvoy (60 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Aine Barry, Gemma Reilly; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Emily Reilly; Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (0-2, one free); Lisa Nolan (0-1), Aisling Cosgrove, Clare Farrell; Kate Shannon (0-2), Jessica Barry (0-2, frees), Kara Shannon (0-2).

Subs:- Ciara Flynn for A Barry (injured, 37 mins); Laura Kenny for G Reilly (60 mins).

Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly).