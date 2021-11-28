CCFL results & fixtures: Check out how the Longford clubs fared
CCFL Results Week 12
FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round
Ballymahon 2, Stella Maris 1
Under 17 North
Mullingar Ath B 1, Mullingar Ath A 1
Clara Town 1, St Francis 4
Tullamore Town 7, Ballyboro 0
Under 17 South
Emo Celtic B 1, Mountmellick Utd 6
Killeigh FC 1, Abbeyleix Ath 3
Under 19 East
Suncroft 0, Kinnegad Juniors 3
Mountmellick Utd 2, Abbeyleix Ath 4
Mullingar Town B 3, Killeigh FC 0
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Aungier Celtic 2, Monksland Utd 1
Mullingar Town 0, Clonmel Town 2
Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Clonaslee Utd 3, Highfield Utd 1
Towerhill Rovers 0, Mountmellick Utd 1
Walsh Island Shamrocks 5, Killeigh FC 1
Willow Park B 4, Banagher Utd 2
CCFL Shield 1st Round
Birr Town 8, Daingean Town 2
Rosenallis 0, CRFC 2
Midlands Celtic 3 (7), Kinnegad Juniors 3 (6) pens aet
St Aengus 2, Moate Celtic 3 aet
Cloneygowan Celtic 6, Portlaoise Rovers 2
CCFL Womens Cup 1st Round
Birr Town 0, Mountmellick Utd B 1
Ballymackey 5, Bealnamulla 0
Shiven Rovers 5, Kinnegad Juniors 0
Clara Town 0, Killeigh FC 2
Senior Division
Birr Town 0, Clara Town 2
Division 1
Mullingar Ath 3, Rosenallis 0
Gallen Utd 1, Coolraine 1
Division 1 Saturday
Tarmonbarry 4, Ballymahon 5
UCL Harps 5, Longford Town Cruisers 3
Longford Rovers 0, Colmcille Celtic 4
Moydow FC 5, Longford Wanderers 3
Division 2
Abbeyleix Ath 2, Temple Villa 1
Division 3
Ballinahown 1, East Galway Utd 1
St Carthages Ath 4, Gallen Utd 0
Division 3B
Clara Town 4, Mullingar Ath 0
Womens Division A
Willow Park 3, Mountmellick Utd 1
Combined Counties Football league Fixtures Week 13
Saturday December 4th
All games at 2.00 unless stated
Under 19 LFA Cup 2nd Round
Dunboyne AFC v Monksland Utd; Summerhill Road
Hanover Harps v Mullingar Ath; Rathnapish Carlow
Kill Celtic v Willow Park; East Straffan Road
Under 17 Premier Division
St Francis v Birr Town; Iona Park Athlone; Midlands
Emo Celtic A v Mullingar Ath B; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
Under 17 North
Mullingar Ath A v Gallen Utd; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Ballyboro v Clara Town; VEC Lanesboro; Midlands
Tullamore Town v Monksland Utd; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Under 17 South
Killeigh FC v Stradbally Town; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly
Abbeyleix Ath v East Galway Utd; Community Centre Ballyroan; Offaly
Under 19 East
Kinnegad Juniors v BBC Utd; Lagan Park Kinnegad; Midlands
Portlaoise v Abbeyleix Ath; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Offaly
Mountmellick Utd v Suncroft; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly
Under 19 West
Ballymahon v Ballinahown; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
East Galway Utd v Mullingar Ath C; Kiltormer Galway; Offaly
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v Mountmellick Utd; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Division 1 Saturday
Moydow FC v Ballyboro; The Mall Longford; Offaly
Colmcille Celtic v Tarmonbarry FC; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands
Longford Wanderers v Longford Rovers; Ml Neary Park Longford; Midlands
Gaels Utd v UCL Harps; The Hill Bawn Drumlish; Midlands
Idle Longford Cruisers, Ballymahon
Sunday December 5th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Highfield Utd v Maryborough FC; Burkes Hill, Birr; Offaly
Clonmore Riverside FC v Portlaoise Rovers; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Midlands
Abbeyleix Ath v Daingean FC; Fr Breen Park Daingean; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly
Senior Division
Ballinahown A v Birr Town A; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands
Monksland Utd v Clara Town A; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Willow Park A v Mullingar Town; DPD Park, Athlone; Offaly
Division 1
Inny FC v Clonaslee Utd; Community Centre, Streete; Midlands
Banagher Utd v Coolraine A; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands Experienced
Stradbally Town A v Towerhill Rovers, The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly Experienced
Idle Willow Park B. Gallen Utd A. Rosenallis A, Mullingar Athletic A
Division 2
BBC Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Moyvalley Pitch; Offaly
Temple Villa v Melville FC; TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple; Midlands
Idle Killeigh
Division 3
Raharney Utd A v St Carthages Athletic; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands
Gallen Utd B v Birr Town B; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands
Idle East Galway Utd, Ballinahown B
Division 3A
St. Aengus v Cloneygowan Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly
Midlands Celtic v Rosenallis B; Castle Park, Portarlington; Offaly
Mountmellick Utd B v Stradbally Town B; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Division 3B
Clara Town B v Kinnegad Juniors; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Coolraine B v Raharney Utd B; Durrow, Tullamore; Offaly
Moate Celtic v Mullingar Celtic; 8.00 Fri Dec 3rd; Moate Business College; Midlands
Idle Mullingar Ath
Womens Division A
Killeigh Ladies v Shiven Rovers; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Idle Willow Park, Mullingar Athletic, Mountmellick, Ballymackey
Womens Division B
Bealnamulla v Killeigh Rovers; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Birr Town v Clara Town; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly
Idle Kinnegad Juniors, Mountmellick
