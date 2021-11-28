Search

29 Nov 2021

CCFL results & fixtures: Check out how the Longford clubs fared

CCFL results & fixtures: Check out how the Longford clubs fared

CCFL results & fixtures: Check out how the Longford clubs fared

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

CCFL Results Week 12


FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round

Ballymahon 2, Stella Maris 1


Under 17 North

Mullingar Ath B 1, Mullingar Ath A 1

Clara Town 1, St Francis 4

Tullamore Town 7, Ballyboro 0


Under 17 South

Emo Celtic B 1, Mountmellick Utd 6

Killeigh FC 1, Abbeyleix Ath 3


Under 19 East

Suncroft 0, Kinnegad Juniors 3

Mountmellick Utd 2, Abbeyleix Ath 4

Mullingar Town B 3, Killeigh FC 0


FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Aungier Celtic 2, Monksland Utd 1

Mullingar Town 0, Clonmel Town 2


Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round

Clonaslee Utd 3, Highfield Utd 1

Towerhill Rovers 0, Mountmellick Utd 1

Walsh Island Shamrocks 5, Killeigh FC 1

Willow Park B 4, Banagher Utd 2


CCFL Shield 1st Round

Birr Town 8, Daingean Town 2

Rosenallis 0, CRFC 2

Midlands Celtic 3 (7), Kinnegad Juniors 3 (6) pens aet

St Aengus 2, Moate Celtic 3 aet

Cloneygowan Celtic 6, Portlaoise Rovers 2


CCFL Womens Cup 1st Round

Birr Town 0, Mountmellick Utd B 1

Ballymackey 5, Bealnamulla 0

Shiven Rovers 5, Kinnegad Juniors 0

Clara Town 0, Killeigh FC 2 


Senior Division

Birr Town 0, Clara Town 2


Division 1 

Mullingar Ath 3, Rosenallis 0

Gallen Utd 1, Coolraine 1


Division 1 Saturday

Tarmonbarry 4, Ballymahon 5

UCL Harps 5, Longford Town Cruisers 3

Longford Rovers 0, Colmcille Celtic 4

Moydow FC 5, Longford Wanderers 3


Division 2

Abbeyleix Ath 2, Temple Villa 1


Division 3

Ballinahown 1, East Galway Utd 1

St Carthages Ath 4, Gallen Utd 0


Division 3B

Clara Town 4, Mullingar Ath 0


Womens Division A

Willow Park 3, Mountmellick Utd 1   

GALLERY | Longford’s young swimming stars sparkle at Community Games National Finals in UL

GALLERY | Talented skateboarders put their skills on display in Longford

Combined Counties Football league Fixtures Week 13


Saturday December 4th

All games at 2.00 unless stated


Under 19 LFA Cup 2nd Round

Dunboyne AFC v Monksland Utd; Summerhill Road

Hanover Harps v Mullingar Ath; Rathnapish Carlow

Kill Celtic v Willow Park; East Straffan Road


Under 17 Premier Division

St Francis v Birr Town; Iona Park Athlone; Midlands

Emo Celtic A v Mullingar Ath B; Community Centre Emo; Offaly  


Under 17 North

Mullingar Ath A v Gallen Utd; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands

Ballyboro v Clara Town; VEC Lanesboro; Midlands

Tullamore Town v Monksland Utd; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly


Under 17 South

Killeigh FC v Stradbally Town; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly

Abbeyleix Ath v East Galway Utd; Community Centre Ballyroan; Offaly


Under 19 East

Kinnegad Juniors v BBC Utd; Lagan Park Kinnegad; Midlands

Portlaoise v Abbeyleix Ath; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Offaly

Mountmellick Utd v Suncroft; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly 


Under 19 West

Ballymahon v Ballinahown; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands

East Galway Utd v Mullingar Ath C; Kiltormer Galway; Offaly


Senior Division

Tullamore Town v Mountmellick Utd; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly


Division 1 Saturday

Moydow FC v Ballyboro; The Mall Longford; Offaly

Colmcille Celtic v Tarmonbarry FC; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands

Longford Wanderers v Longford Rovers; Ml Neary Park Longford; Midlands

Gaels Utd v UCL Harps; The Hill Bawn Drumlish; Midlands

Idle Longford Cruisers, Ballymahon


Sunday December 5th

All games at 11.00 unless stated   


Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Highfield Utd v Maryborough FC; Burkes Hill, Birr; Offaly
Clonmore Riverside FC v Portlaoise Rovers; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Midlands

Abbeyleix Ath v Daingean FC; Fr Breen Park Daingean; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly


Senior Division
Ballinahown A v Birr Town A; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands
Monksland Utd v Clara Town A; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Willow Park A v Mullingar Town; DPD Park, Athlone; Offaly

Division 1
Inny FC v Clonaslee Utd; Community Centre, Streete; Midlands
Banagher Utd v Coolraine A; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands Experienced
Stradbally Town A v Towerhill Rovers, The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly Experienced
Idle Willow Park B. Gallen Utd A. Rosenallis A, Mullingar Athletic  A

Division 2
BBC Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Moyvalley Pitch; Offaly
Temple Villa v Melville FC; TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple; Midlands
Idle Killeigh

Division 3
Raharney Utd A v St Carthages Athletic; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands
Gallen Utd B v Birr Town B; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands
Idle East Galway Utd, Ballinahown B

Division 3A
St. Aengus v Cloneygowan Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly
Midlands Celtic v Rosenallis B; Castle Park, Portarlington; Offaly
Mountmellick Utd B v Stradbally Town B; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly

Division 3B
Clara Town B v Kinnegad Juniors; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Coolraine B v Raharney Utd B; Durrow, Tullamore; Offaly
Moate Celtic v Mullingar Celtic; 8.00 Fri Dec 3rd; Moate Business College; Midlands
Idle Mullingar Ath


Womens Division A
Killeigh Ladies v Shiven Rovers; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Idle Willow Park, Mullingar Athletic, Mountmellick, Ballymackey

Womens Division B
Bealnamulla v Killeigh Rovers; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Birr Town v Clara Town; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly
Idle Kinnegad Juniors, Mountmellick

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media