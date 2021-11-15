Longford SFC Final reaction: Experience important as Mullinalaghta ‘outFox’ Mostrim

The very pleased Mullinalaghta St Columba's manager Ciaran Fox pictured after the final whistle in the Longford SFC Final Picture: Syl Healy
Not many managers succeed in masterminding a senior title in their maiden season. But that’s exactly what Ciaran Fox managed to do on Sunday with Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and understandably, he was very satisfied with the achievement.
However, he did acknowledge the influence of the former Cavan star. “He brought high standards to a club of high standards,” he commented.
The attention of Fox and Co. will now turn to the Leinster Club Championship and a meeting with Wicklow standard bearers Blessington on Sunday week in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Ciaran smiled when this was mentioned. “We have been taking it just one game at a time and our focus was on Mostrim today,” he explained.
That may be the case, but a home game against the Wicklow champions Blessington will surely be viewed as an opportunity by all in Mullinalaghta to embark on another exciting provincial campaign and an opportunity to scale the dizzy heights of 2018 when they became the first Longford side ever to win the Leinster Club senior football championship title.
