Search

15/11/2021

Longford SFC Final reaction: Experience important as Mullinalaghta ‘outFox’ Mostrim

Longford SFC Final reaction: Experience important as Mullinalaghta ‘outFox’ Mostrim

The very pleased Mullinalaghta St Columba's manager Ciaran Fox pictured after the final whistle in the Longford SFC Final Picture: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Not many managers succeed in masterminding a senior title in their maiden season. But that’s exactly what Ciaran Fox managed to do on Sunday with Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and understandably, he was very satisfied with the achievement.

Longford SFC Final reaction: Hard work is the cornerstone on which Mullinalaghta’s success is built



In 2010, the Sean Connolly's clubman managed Longford minors to win a Leinster title. Since then, the highly regarded coach has worked at several clubs, but a first senior success eluded him until Sunday.

When Mostrim last played in a county final in 1992, Fox was one of the stars of their opponents, Connolly's. However, injury deprived him of playing in that final.

The Mullinalaghta supremo told the Leader, “At the start of the year, we looked at how good we could be.”

He added, “We worked as hard as we could. It may be a cliché, but we have taken one game at a time.”

His view on Mullinalaghta is simple. “A superb parish, and a superb club, with superb individuals. This is a fantastic achievement by a club with great players,” he commented.

On the day, Fox stated that his team “did the simple things right.”

“Our experience and composure were important,” he added.

The former Longford forward clearly worked well with his management colleagues.

“I have huge respect for Mickey Graham and John Denning and the influence they have brought to bear on this team,” he commented.

Fox also acknowledged the contribution of Man of the Match Cian Mackey but emphasised that it was not about one individual.
“Cian fitted into our team. However, he had to earn his place on the team. Everyone plays their part, and it is not down to one individual,” he remarked.

However, he did acknowledge the influence of the former Cavan star. “He brought high standards to a club of high standards,” he commented.

The attention of Fox and Co. will now turn to the Leinster Club Championship and a meeting with Wicklow standard bearers Blessington on Sunday week in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Ciaran smiled when this was mentioned. “We have been taking it just one game at a time and our focus was on Mostrim today,” he explained.

That may be the case, but a home game against the Wicklow champions Blessington will surely be viewed as an opportunity by all in Mullinalaghta to embark on another exciting provincial campaign and an opportunity to scale the dizzy heights of 2018 when they became the first Longford side ever to win the Leinster Club senior football championship title.

Newtowncashel garda joins twin brother in raising over €24,000 for charity #DoingitforGráinne

Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.

Women urged to 'ignore the negative voices' at Longford launch of new See Her Elected guidebook

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media