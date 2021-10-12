Search

12/10/2021

Impressive showjumping victory for Longford school

Impressive showjumping victory for Longford school

Impressive showjumping victory for Longford school

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Moyne Community School Equestrian Open team of Katie McGrath, Charlotte Doyle, John Miney and Rachel McGrath recorded a memorable victory in the opening competition of the Equestrian Interschools Ireland showjumping at Mullingar Equestrian Centre.

From an extremely high number of entrants Moyne emerged victorious after fighting off extremely stiff competition.

They were guided to success under the watchful eye of a delighted Chef D’Equipe Heidi Doyle.

Lovely celebration as Longford lady marks 100th birthday milestone

Get working on your entries for the Knights and Conquests, Granard Scarecrow 'Spooktacular' Competition

Historic occasion as Longford native called to the 'Inner Bar'

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media