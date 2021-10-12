Impressive showjumping victory for Longford school
The Moyne Community School Equestrian Open team of Katie McGrath, Charlotte Doyle, John Miney and Rachel McGrath recorded a memorable victory in the opening competition of the Equestrian Interschools Ireland showjumping at Mullingar Equestrian Centre.
From an extremely high number of entrants Moyne emerged victorious after fighting off extremely stiff competition.
They were guided to success under the watchful eye of a delighted Chef D’Equipe Heidi Doyle.
