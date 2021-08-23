Longford rider jumps double clear round at RDS National Championships Final

Ollie Glancy of Clonterm, Longford & his 5yo Gelding Clonterm Obolensky
Ollie Glancy of Clonterm, Longford and his five year old Gelding Clonterm Obolensky jumped a double clear from a start list of 36 in the 5yo RDS National Championships Final to clinch 7th place on Sunday, August 22.
Ollie has put in massive hard work and dedication to bring his horse to this level this season along with working full time with Longford Tank Pipe and Drain.
A team with a bright future who earlier this season took 3rd place in the 5yo Irish Studbook Series League just a couple of weeks ago.
Longford Leader Farming: Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club 50th anniversary show & sale
Saturday, August 14, 2021 will stand out in the memories of many West of Ireland Suffolk and Sheep Breeders as the West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club celebrated their 50th Anniversary Show & Sale at Roscommon Mart.
2017: Tom Ganley, Úna Byrne, Diego Sadofochi, Mary Egan, Laura Bernal, Nuala Seery, Willie Kiernan, Jean Kiernan, Tom Carberry, Pat Seery Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty pictured with volunteers and walkers from Mary's Meals last Wednesday in Market Square, Longford town Picture: Shelley Corcoran
