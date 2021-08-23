Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Longford rider jumps double clear round at RDS National Championships Final

Longford rider jumps double clear round at RDS National Championships Final

Ollie Glancy of Clonterm, Longford & his 5yo Gelding Clonterm Obolensky

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ollie Glancy of Clonterm, Longford and his five year old Gelding Clonterm Obolensky jumped a double clear from a start list of 36 in the 5yo RDS National Championships Final to clinch 7th place on Sunday, August 22.

Ollie has put in massive hard work and dedication to bring his horse to this level this season along with working full time with Longford Tank Pipe and Drain.

A team with a bright future who earlier this season took 3rd place in the 5yo Irish Studbook Series League just a couple of weeks ago. 

New section of N4 to open on Monday

Collooney to Castlebaldwin

From which Longford pharmacies can people aged 12 and over get their Covid-19 vaccine?

Longford Leader Farming: Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club 50th anniversary show & sale

Saturday, August 14, 2021 will stand out in the memories of many West of Ireland Suffolk and Sheep Breeders as the West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club celebrated their 50th Anniversary Show & Sale at Roscommon Mart.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media