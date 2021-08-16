16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Success for local girls at Irish Pony Club National Tetrathlon Championships

Success for local girls at Irish Pony Club National Tetrathlon Championships

Lucy Hogan (overall winner of the National Senior Girls title) and Áine Murray (7th overall in the National Junior Girls Championship)

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Two local girls enjoyed great success at Irish Pony Club National Tetrathlon Championships last weekend, August 14 & 15.

Lucy Hogan was the overall winner of the National Senior Girls title, while Lucy and Áine Murray both came 1st place in the swimming events for the senior and junior girls categories, respectively. 

Áine finished 7th overall in the National Junior Girls Championship.  

Lucy and Áine are members of Longford Swimming and Athletics Clubs.

Áine is a member of the Longford Hunt Branch of the Irish Pony Club and Lucy is a member of the Co Cavan Branch Pony Club. 

Tetrathlon involves events in shooting, swimming, riding and running.

The Tetrathlon riding and running took place on Saturday August 14 in Killossery Lodge, Swords.

Ballinakill played host to the swimming (Ballinakill outdoor swimming pool, Co Laois) and shooting on Sunday, August 15.

Longford's leading lady - Joanna is Woman's Way Mum of the Month for August

Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off

A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.

Tributes flood in for Carlow woman who died in freak accident in Donegal

Touching messages have been shared across social media this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media