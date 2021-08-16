Success for local girls at Irish Pony Club National Tetrathlon Championships

Lucy Hogan (overall winner of the National Senior Girls title) and Áine Murray (7th overall in the National Junior Girls Championship)
Two local girls enjoyed great success at Irish Pony Club National Tetrathlon Championships last weekend, August 14 & 15.
Lucy Hogan was the overall winner of the National Senior Girls title, while Lucy and Áine Murray both came 1st place in the swimming events for the senior and junior girls categories, respectively.
Áine finished 7th overall in the National Junior Girls Championship.
Lucy and Áine are members of Longford Swimming and Athletics Clubs.
Áine is a member of the Longford Hunt Branch of the Irish Pony Club and Lucy is a member of the Co Cavan Branch Pony Club.
Tetrathlon involves events in shooting, swimming, riding and running.
The Tetrathlon riding and running took place on Saturday August 14 in Killossery Lodge, Swords.
Ballinakill played host to the swimming (Ballinakill outdoor swimming pool, Co Laois) and shooting on Sunday, August 15.
Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation
A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.
More News
Ardagh Girl Guides and Leaders enjoying their Octagon Camp which took place over the August bank holiday weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.