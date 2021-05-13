Camogie Association confirms switch to split season after club vote

The Camogie Association has confirmed it will now run the 2021 Inter County Championship, after the Littlewoods Ireland National Leagues which start this weekend, followed by club Championship competitions.

The news comes as a result of a poll of club players which took place over the last week.

62% of Clubs returned a vote with 53% voting in favour of the split season.

Planning will start immediately at National and County level to maximise camogie activity for all players throughout 2021.

The next steps for the Camogie Association are to detail the fixtures structure and work with broadcast partners to try and ensure maximum coverage possible for Camogie in 2021.

This comes on the back of welcome news from Government yesterday that female inter county Camogie players will receive the same amount of funding as their male counterparts from 2021 onwards.