SSE Airtricity League - How they stand now, results and Premier Division table

Shamrock Rovers are the new leaders of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following the completion of the fifth series of games on Saturday evening.

The champions, though, had to come from behind to beat gallant Longford Town 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium. The midlanders, who were thumped 4-0 at home by Drogheda the previous week, took the lead through Dylan Grimes in the first half, but Rovers replied with goals from Graham Burke and then Sean Gannon - in the 93rd minute.

Teenager Johnny Kenny got the winner as Sligo Rovers ended Finn Harps' unbeaten start to the season in the north-west derby at the Showgrounds as he capitalised on an error by goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley to give the Bit o' Red the full points.

Dundalk and St. Patrick's Athletic played out a 1-1 draw.

In the other games over the weekend, Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda while Bohemians had a 1-0 away win over Waterford.