Former Longford GAA official and Senator disappointed with Dubs players: 'This is a hammer blow to so many who have sacrificed so much'

Fine Gael’s Seanad spokesperson on Sport has expressed disappointment at reports of a group of Dublin GAA players holding a training session against current public health guidelines.

Senator Mícheál Carrigy, who is a former Longford GAA Vice Chairperson and also served as the county's Central Council representative and is deeply involved in his home club, Sean Connolly's, said: “This is a hammer blow to so many who have sacrificed so much.

“The Dubs are not just sports people, they are role models for children all over Dublin and indeed all over the country. This kind of behaviour would not be acceptable in any county.

“It’s really important that people stick to the rules. The GAA have engaged extensively with Government on what is required to allow the resumption of sporting activities across the country.

“Examples like this only jeopardise those efforts.

“I sincerely hope this doesn't affect the roadmap set out by Cabinet on Tuesday with outdoor sports training for children returning on April 26th and intercounty training on April 19.”