Leinster without three key players for Pro14 final with Munster Rugby

LEINSTER will be without three key players for Saturday's mammoth Guinness PRO14 final with Munster at the RDS due to injury.

Leinster confirmed this Monday afternoon that Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Will Connors will miss the all-Ireland final which is due to kick-off at 5pm, live TG4 and eirSport.

Centre Ringrose, picked up an ankle injury while on Six Nations duty with Ireland, will be unavailable for a number of weeks. Second-row James Ryan is continuing to follow the graduated return to play protocols and will be unavailable for selection. Meanwhile, Will Connors who, picked up a knee injury while away with Ireland will be unavailable for up to eight weeks

Leinster Rugby also report that Luke McGrath has passed the graduated return to play protocols and is due to train this week. Limerick-born hooker Seán Cronin came through the game against Ospreys with no issues after his return from a back injury and is due to train this week

Unavailable for Selection:

Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee)