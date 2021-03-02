RUGBY: Ireland release 13 players back to provinces for game-time

THE Ireland Six Nations coaching group will retain a 23 man panel for the two day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday this week at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sports Ireland Campus.

The squad dispersed upon return to Ireland on Saturday evening following the win over Italy in Round 3 of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The provinces are involved in Guinness PRO14 interprovincial action this weekend so 13 players have been released to access game time.

Players who picked up knocks over the weekend – Jordan Larmour (hip), Tadgh Furlong (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (HIA) and Ronan Kelleher (ankle) have continued their recovery under the supervision of the national medical team and will be further assessed later in the week.

The 13 players returning to their provincial bubbles to avail of game time in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend – Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell (Munster) and Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole (Ulster).

Ireland Two Day Camp Squad – March, 4-5 – IRFU HPC

Backs

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps

Returning to Provinces

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps