TWITTER REACTION | Longford Town are going up and 2020 has finally taken a turn for the better!

Longford Town supporters couldn't contain their delight following today's 1 nil victory over Shelbourne which secured their passage to the Premier Division.

Full Time.



Shelbourne 0-1 Longford Town



We did it. We're promoted. Doubt us now.#Town2020 ⚫⚽ pic.twitter.com/IQJlm2AYu6 — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) November 15, 2020

Congrats to Longford Town and our past pupil Aodh Dervin. https://t.co/YTMkQt2Af4 — St. Mel's College (@StMels) November 15, 2020

Yessssssssss!! I’m so happy for Dean and the lads! Worked extremely hard for that. Come on @LongfordTownFC!!! #PlayoffFinal #GoingUp — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) November 15, 2020

2020 has finally taken a turn for the better! https://t.co/VqLTxbRPQF — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) November 15, 2020

Thank god for sport. What a way to get promoted through all these playoffs. Just a pity we can't all celebrate tonight. Back where we belong ❤ #Town2020 #CmonDeTown https://t.co/ldmW1ktYYf — Caroline Ginty (@CarolineGinto) November 15, 2020

I spoke With Longford Duo John Martin and Daire Doyle after their promotion today!



Congratulations to @LongfordTownFC https://t.co/3yZ7KPaHTF — Paul Tierney (@Tierney17232) November 15, 2020

Well done @LongfordTownFC ⚫

See ye in the Premier Division — Longford Civil Defence (@CivilLongford) November 15, 2020

LONGFORD ARE IN THE PREMIER DIVISION



FT | @shelsfc 0-1 @LongfordTownFC



Daire Doyle's side have done it as Manley's goal is enough to relegate 10-men Shels



What a result and congratulation to De Town! #WATCHLOI | pic.twitter.com/DJvcFyx05l — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 15, 2020

Great win for Longford Town FC and huge achievement for the club on securing return to top flight football. Delighted for players, club and supporters. @LongfordTownFC @SSEAirtricityLg #longford pic.twitter.com/ZfLqcB4lxz — Joe Flaherty (@joefla) November 15, 2020

Delighted for Longford Town and the Manley brothers. Two nicer lads ya wouldn’t meet. Great achievement — paul mcguirk (@Paulmcguirk77) November 15, 2020

Longford Town deservedly won and earn their place in the Premier Division. They were the team who wanted it more on the day. Daire Doyle has done fine job there since taking over as manager. — John O'Shea (@JohnOShea1993) November 15, 2020

Congrats to Longford, played the conditions, and got the result. Good to see another provincial side in the Premier Division next season.

Commiserations to @Aido1895 after so long in the First Division, I do feel sorry for Shels fans not getting a season watching Premier division — Nigel (Kessler Effect)↗️ (@nigeleffect) November 15, 2020

Last time Longford got promoted myself and @AmirZaky11 woke up at about 7am in the Longford arms and had breakfast early enough to see Gary Shaw head off to work cradeling a pillow.



Probably going to be a more low key celebration this time around, but TOOOOOWN ⚫ — Barry Masterson (@BarryMasterson) November 15, 2020

Think this is a good result for the league in my opinion.



The more diversity within the league, the better in Ireland - instead of the league being polluted by too many Dublin based sides.



Have done it the hard way through the playoffs.



Top Work from Longford. https://t.co/ifsYQYRj4U — Andrew Blair White (@ablairwhite13) November 15, 2020

Huge congrats to @LongfordTownFC back in the premier division for next season! Well done to the mighty midlanders #Town2020 #longford @Longford_Leader https://t.co/cBNEdNjwDh — Ray Kelleher (@RayKelleherCork) November 15, 2020

Longford Town will play Premier Division football next season! ✅ Rob Manley’s goal was enough to clinch promotion for De Town, which sees Shelbourne relegated back to the First Division ⬇️



Congratulations to all at @LongfordTownFC and commiserations to @shelsfc#WeAreTUDublin pic.twitter.com/YPhmeqfpIL — TU Dublin Blanchardstown Sport (@TUDublinBCSport) November 15, 2020

Congratulations to Longford town on securing premier division football next season.. I know you don’t think it but I was actually rooting for you — Josh O'Hanlon (@JoshOHanlon9) November 15, 2020

Cobh beat longford on the 18th of October



Daire was so honest&humble after the game.Plenty of people wanted him sacked that night

1 month later



He has lead them to the Premier division.



The journey has twists and turns but the destination the same.



Congrats@LongfordTownFC — J.J.Claffey P.R.I.D.E Psychology (@JamesJClaffey) November 15, 2020

Congratulations to Longford on promotion back to the top flight in Irish football. Back to the drawing board to a degree for Shels. Can't wait for the Shelbourne v Finglas v Irish Sea match-ups next season! https://t.co/sGHnFHhOat — Mark Hill (@markhillsports) November 15, 2020

Neale Fenn must be raging he left Longford now only for him to relegate Cork haha karma — Ryan (@RyanFoley28) November 15, 2020

Have a soft spot for Shels as my erstwhile local team but jeez, fair play to Longford. Some achievement. https://t.co/uPgVm5Jrvt — Charlie Connelly (@charlieconnelly) November 15, 2020

Well done Longford, good to see them back in the Premier Division again — John-Paul Fahy (@jp_fahy) November 15, 2020

Longford Town FC are back in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division for the first time since 2016 after winning today's Promotion/Relegation Playoff. Shelbourne FC have been relegated after a one year stay in the Premier Division#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld https://t.co/m2NShWNGZ7 — Cian Donovan (@CianDonovan12) November 15, 2020