GALLERY | Rob Manley strike decisive as Longford Town return to the top flight

Rob Manley of Longford Town celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Michael McDonnell, top, of Longford Town celebrates with team-mates after Rob Manley scored their first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Rob Manley of Longford Town misses a penalty during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Luke Byrne, centre, of Shelbourne receives a red card from referee Neil Doyle, resulting in a penalty for Longford Town, during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Aaron McNally of Longford Town in action against Aidan Friel of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Joe Gorman of Longford Town in action against Ciarán Kilduff of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Shane Farrell of Shelbourne in action against Aodh Dervin of Longford Town during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sean Quinn of Shelbourne in action against Karl Chambers of Longford Town during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sean Quinn of Shelbourne in action against Aodh Dervin of Longford Town during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile