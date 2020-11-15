GALLERY | Rob Manley strike decisive as Longford Town return to the top flight

Longford Town have been promoted to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a dramatic 1 nil victory over Shelbourne in the Play-off Final match at Richmond Park.

Rob Manley scored his side's all-important goal in the 54th minute, and it certainly made amends for his first half penalty miss. 

