GALLERY | Rob Manley strike decisive as Longford Town return to the top flight
Longford Town have been promoted to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a dramatic 1 nil victory over Shelbourne in the Play-off Final match at Richmond Park.
Rob Manley scored his side's all-important goal in the 54th minute, and it certainly made amends for his first half penalty miss.
READ MATCH REPORT : Longford Town save the best for last and gain promotion with powerful performance
De Town lead in the final— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 15, 2020
Great finish from Manley as his deflected effort puts @LongfordTownFC ahead against @shelsfc (0-1)
WATCH LIVE | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20#WATCHLOI | pic.twitter.com/xChhLYSCGP
LONGFORD ARE IN THE PREMIER DIVISION— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 15, 2020
FT | @shelsfc 0-1 @LongfordTownFC
Daire Doyle's side have done it as Manley's goal is enough to relegate 10-men Shels
What a result and congratulation to De Town! #WATCHLOI | pic.twitter.com/DJvcFyx05l
Full Time.— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) November 15, 2020
Shelbourne 0-1 Longford Town
We did it. We're promoted. Doubt us now.#Town2020 ⚫⚽ pic.twitter.com/IQJlm2AYu6
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on