Cavan GAA results scoreboard

Cully Craft Bakery Junior Championship Quarter Finals
Templeport 2-12 Drung 0-11
Knockbride 2-13 Kill Shamrocks 1-06
Shannon Gaels 2-14 Munterconnaught 0-8
Denn 3-19 Kildallan 0-14

Reserve Championship Division 1 2020 Round 2
Crosserlough  1-15  Cuchulainns  3-12
Cavan Gaels  4-14  Mullahoran GFC  1-05
Ballinagh  0-12 Killygarry 2-16
Castlerahan  0-06  Lacken 0-10
Ballyhaise  5-11  Bailieborough  0-03

Reserve Championship Division 2 2020
Round 1: Drumalee 4-10 Drumgoon 2-12
Round 2: Belturbet  2-16  Laragh Utd  4-18
Round 2: Gowna  3-12  Cornafean  2-10

Reserve Championship Division 3 2020
Round 1: Shercock  3-15  Butlersbridge  4-09
Round 1: Ballymachugh  1-10  Redhills 1-12
Round 2: Swanlinbar 5-12 Ballyhaise 3-11
Round 2:  Cootehill  3-17 Killeshandra  2-12
Round 2: Mountnugent  1-11  Lavey  5-11