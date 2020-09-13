Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Cully Craft Bakery Junior Championship Quarter Finals
Templeport 2-12 Drung 0-11
Knockbride 2-13 Kill Shamrocks 1-06
Shannon Gaels 2-14 Munterconnaught 0-8
Denn 3-19 Kildallan 0-14
Reserve Championship Division 1 2020 Round 2
Crosserlough 1-15 Cuchulainns 3-12
Cavan Gaels 4-14 Mullahoran GFC 1-05
Ballinagh 0-12 Killygarry 2-16
Castlerahan 0-06 Lacken 0-10
Ballyhaise 5-11 Bailieborough 0-03
Reserve Championship Division 2 2020
Round 1: Drumalee 4-10 Drumgoon 2-12
Round 2: Belturbet 2-16 Laragh Utd 4-18
Round 2: Gowna 3-12 Cornafean 2-10
Reserve Championship Division 3 2020
Round 1: Shercock 3-15 Butlersbridge 4-09
Round 1: Ballymachugh 1-10 Redhills 1-12
Round 2: Swanlinbar 5-12 Ballyhaise 3-11
Round 2: Cootehill 3-17 Killeshandra 2-12
Round 2: Mountnugent 1-11 Lavey 5-11
