Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship Round 3
Kingscourt Stars 3-15 Laragh Utd 1-07
Mullahoran 0-11 Castlerahan 0-15
Cavan Gaels 0-11 Ramor United 2-14
Lacken 0-14 Crosserlough 3-15
Shercock 0-12 Lavey 1-14
Killygarry 2-11 Gowna 2-12
Also read: Longford SFC: St Mary’s Granard produce tremendous performance in surprise win over Abbeylara
Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Championship Round 2
Ramor United 2-08 Drumgoon 2-06
Cuchulainns 1-13 Cornafean 0-08
Killinkere 2-15 Arva 0-15
Bailieborough 0-10 Belturbet 1-14
Ballinagh 3-09 Ballymachugh 0-10
Killeshandra 1-07 Ballyhaise 0-17
Drumlane 1-11 Cootehill 0-10
Also read: Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta turn on the power in the second half to rattle Rathcline
Cullys Craft Bakery Junior Championship Round 1
Mountnugent 0-16 Kill Shamrocks 1-14
Shannon Gaels 1-10 Knockbride 2-11
Redhills 2-11 Templeport 2-16
Kildallan 0-07 Munterconnaught 1-12
Drung 1-11 Drumalee 0-13
Swanlinbar 1-9 Denn 1-18
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on