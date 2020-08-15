Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta turn on the power in the second half to rattle Rathcline

While Mullinalaghta are safely through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals they had to wait until the second half to eventually assert their superiority over Rathcline in the Group 1 clash at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 4-14 Rathcline . . . 1-10

St Columba’s were poor in the first half and were reduced to 14 players just before the break after James McGivney was sent-off when he received a second yellow card, at which stage the sides were on level terms, 1-7 to 1-7.

But Mullinalaghta turned on the power on the changeover to rattle Rathcline and won by the wide margin of 13 points in the finish with their four goals coming from Donal McElligott, Gary Rogers (penalty) with Patrick Fox and John Keegan finding the net late in the game.

Credit to Rathcline for putting it up to Mullinalaghta in the first half and they can take some positives from this match as they prepare for a must win showdown against Colmcille next weekend to determine who joins St Columba’s in the last eight.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Tom Meehan, Donal McElligott (1-1), Patrick Fox (1-0); Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Gary Rogers (1-1, goal from penalty); Aidan McElligott (0-1), John Keegan (1-1); Connor Leonard (0-1), Cian Mackey (0-2, one free), James McGivney (0-1); Rian Brady (0-3, one free), Conor McElligott (0-1), Jayson Matthews (0-2, one free).

Subs:- David McGivney for F Mulligan (half-time); Cian McElligott for Conor McElligott (56 mins), Michael Cunningham for R Brady (59 mins).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Niall Keane, Kevin Sorohan, Jakub Kajan; David Rooney (0-1), James Carroll, Dylan Glancy; Shane Kenny (0-3, two frees), Richard Prior; Iarla O’Sullivan, Shane Donohoe (0-1), Kian Gilmore; Oran Kenny (0-4, one ’45), Liam Connerton (1-1), James Hanley.

Subs:- Byrn Peters for J Hanley (47 mins); Seadna Ryan for D Glancy (48 mins); Garth Reilly for J Carroll (57 mins); Oisin O’Sullivan for L Connerton (58 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).