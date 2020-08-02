Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
2020 Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 01 Aug, Venue: Pairc Philib Mhic Aongusa. , Mohill 1-11 Fenagh-St Caillins 1-9
2020 Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 01 Aug, Venue: Drumreilly, Drumreilly 1-6 Melvin Gaels 2-19
Sat, 01 Aug, Venue: Allen Gaels, Allen Gaels 1-10 Leitrim Gaels 1-10
2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 01 Aug, Venue: Eslin GAA Club, Eslin 2-11 Ballinaglera 1-11
2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 01 Aug, Venue: Ballinamore, Kiltubrid 1-7 Gortletteragh 0-16
Sat, 01 Aug, Venue: Carrigallen, Carrigallen 0-11 Dromahair-St Patrick's 1-9
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 02 Aug, Venue: Cloone, Cloone 2-15 Gortletteragh 0-5
Sun, 02 Aug, Venue: Carrigallen, Carrigallen 2-4 Glencar-Manorhamilton 1-7
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 02 Aug, Venue: Annaduff, Annaduff 0-6 Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 3-17
