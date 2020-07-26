Eyes down ! €2,500 in prize money to be won at Longford GAA drive-in bingo
Longford GAA will be hosting an outdoor drive in bingo again next Sunday, August 2 at 3pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park car park.
Books from €10 with €2,500 in prize money to be won. Everyone welcome.
Drive In Bingo returns to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday 2nd of August from 3pm. Full book €10 with €2500 in prize money on the day. @Longford_Leader @ShannonsideFM— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) July 26, 2020
