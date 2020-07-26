Eyes down ! €2,500 in prize money to be won at Longford GAA drive-in bingo

Longford GAA will be hosting an outdoor drive in bingo again next Sunday, August 2 at 3pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park car park.

Books from €10 with €2,500 in prize money to be won. Everyone welcome. 