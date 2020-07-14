Galway getting ready for behind closed doors racing

In April, for public health and safety reasons, Galway Race Committee made the difficult but unavoidable decision that their Summer Festival would not take place as an event open to the general public this year.

Since the 8th June, racing in Ireland has taken place behind closed doors under the guidance and strict protocols set down by Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

These measures are to safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing during the current health situation and to ensure racing can continue in a safe and appropriate manner. All those who have to be on site (jockeys, trainers, medics etc) will be subject to strict health screening both in advance and on the day of racing.

The team at the racecourse will be working with An Garda Síochána to ensure that Ballybrit will be safe and secure for those taking part in the week-long event. The committee are therefore asking in the interest of public health that you do not attend Galway Racecourse or the immediate vicinity of the racetrack itself as it will be closed and would be grateful to you for respecting this.

While the committee are disappointed that you will not be able to join them in Ballybrit this year to enjoy the Galway Races Summer Festival, they are very much looking forward to sharing a somewhat different Galway Races experience with you as you tune-in via RTE television, Racing TV, Galway Bay FM and on our social media channels from around the country and from the comfort of your own home this year.

Wherever you decide to enjoy the Galway Races Summer Festival the committee would appeal to you that you comply with the Public Health advice currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Galway Race committee look forward to welcoming you back to Galway Racecourse in the future, but for now, stay safe and enjoy the racing.