Longford all set to take part in National ‘BeActive Day’ on Sunday, June 28

Co Longford is challenged to be active on Sunday, June 28 as part of the Sport Ireland National BeActive Day.



Longford Sports Partnership is one of 29 Local Sports Partnerships in the country who are coming together to celebrate a day of physical activity and sport and want you to join in and be active.



Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Longford Sports Partnership has been working hard to ensure the people of Longford remain physically active.



As part of a national network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSP) Longford Sports Partnership has adapted by using online resources, printed booklets and other innovative means, to ensure that everyone in their community can share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.



International guidelines recommend children are active for at least 60 minutes a day and adults for 30 minutes a day, National BeActive Day is a fun and inclusive way of getting in your daily physical activity.



Launching the event, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy encouraged as many people as possible to take part, the last few months have been very difficult for people, but it has been highly encouraging to see people look after their own health and well-being through taking part in regular sport and physical activity.



He added, “Research has shown that unprecedented numbers of people are out walking and cycling, which is great to see.

“As we begin to come out of the restrictions, I think it is more important than ever that we continue to exercise and be physically active every day.



“I am really looking forward to National BeActive Day and challenge you all to get active, pick a new activity or sport and enjoy it.”



Sarah Mulligan Longford Sports Partnership co-ordinator commented, “the National BeActive Day is another opportunity to get everyone in the household up and active.



“You can do it just for fun or add a competitive element by keeping scores or splitting in to teams.



“No matter what you do, we encourage you to be active and have some fun, and let's make Longford the most active county this weekend!”



The Local Sports Partnerships have developed a printable list of games and activities to give you some inspiration, all of which are fully adaptive for people of all abilities and skill levels.



With suggestions to make the games harder or easier, there is a game for everyone. You can download a copy from the Longford Sports Partnership website, www.longfordsport.ie in our latest news section.



Simply print out the games or display them on your phone and be active.



Or why not get creative and create your own games, activities or challenges?



Longford Sports Partnership are running a competition for the most creative National BeActive Day activity in the county so make sure to share a photo or video on social media and tag in Sport Ireland and Longford Sports Partnership and the hashtag #NationalBeActiveDay to be in with a chance of winning a €50 Elvery Sports voucher!



If you are not on social media, you can email a photo or video of your activity to sports@longfordcoco.ie to be in with a chance of winning a prize!