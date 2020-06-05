Disappointment for Longford ladies as 2020 Leinster intermediate championship postponed due to Covid-19

Following a provincial council meeting held online last week it was agreed that in light of the current government advice and in order to ensure clarity for our adult players going forward the 2020 Leinster Junior and Intermediate Championships are now cancelled. This was not a decision taken lightly by the Leinster LGFA Provincial Council.



However, in reality it was felt the pressure placed upon players, clubs, mentors, county boards and officials by scheduling the Leinster LGFA championships during the current climate of social distancing and government / HSE advice would be unfair.

As Leinster LGFA are committed upon a policy of ensuring that club football is given the priority this year when football eventually and hopefully returns it was felt that unfortunately the time frame involved would not facilitate the completion of our adult county championships.



This announcement comes as a disappointment for Longford senior lady’s footballers and management who were due to play Louth in the first round of the Leinster championship. The girls stayed committed of late to keeping up their fitness levels with special fitness programmes that were carried out by each girl in their own homes.



Enda Sheridan team manager had assembled a new and young panel of players this year and had good hopes of advancing well in this year’s championship. However, with the experience gained by this young panel competing in division three of the 2020 national football league and with girls on the panel maturing by an extra year we can hopefully look forward to better times ahead supporting the Longford senior ladies team.



In further clarification Leinster LGFA have made no decision regarding the U-16 and minor competitions with those decisions deferred to June 8 next. As soon as a decision is made on the underage provincial championships players will be contacted by their management.

Coronavirus

We are now into week twelve since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels. We all now look forward to this Monday, June 8 and hopefully some more easing of restrictions as we enter phase two on the road map to recovery following COVID-19.



Until the official announcement of phase two easing of restrictions please remember to follow all guidelines as set out by the authorities, continue to observe physical distancing, keep up the good hand hygiene, ensure regular cleaning and if any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone stay safe.

Longford County Survey

The latest survey which focuses on ‘Beyond the Games within the county’ has now been issued to all clubs. If club secretaries could please complete this survey and also share it with and encourage other officers within your club to complete it also. When complete please return to niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie If any club needs more information or help with any of these surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Talking Sport with Stan

Interviewed on the now popular podcast on YouTube called ‘Talking Sport with Stan’ where local sports people are interviewed by well-known footballer Sean Mc Cormack was former Killoe and Longford great ladies footballer Sharon Treacy. Sharon is one of the most successful sports people Longford has produced with her list of achievements on the football field with club, college, county and province just amazing. This interview is worth listening too. Login into Longford Ladies Facebook page or YouTube where the full interview can be heard. Well done Sharon.

Linesperson Training

If any of our Longford ladies are interested in linesperson training please note that the LGFA are running a female linesperson training webinar on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm. This training course is aimed at females only who must be over 18 years old and aspire to act as a linesperson at games within the county and possible progression to provincial and national levels. If interested go to the LGFA website to register your interest.

Please Note

If any members of the county Longford ladies panels from U14 up to senior are celebrating any special event or any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and would like to have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your event in this column.

Longford Ladies Facebook

Over the past three weeks we introduced the Longford ladies U16 panel on Longford Ladies Facebook page individually by picture and profile. This was a lovely way of getting to know each member of the panel and their interests especially after their football season was cut so short due to the coronavirus. Thanks to each girl for providing Longford Ladies PRO with their picture and profiles and a special thanks to Sharon Rabbit Longford ladies U-16 joint manager for all her help putting this project together.

This week we will continue with the Longford minor ladies panel and introduce each of these young ladies again by picture and profile on Longford ladies Facebook page. Like each of the other Longford county panels the minors also had their 2020 football season cut short due to COVID-19. This bunch of girls made a great start to this year’s Leinster ladies championship campaign and recorded a twelve-point win over Wexford ladies in the first round of the championship back in March. We were expecting great things again this season from our minors and no doubt many from this bunch will continue on to represent Longford ladies at senior level in the years to come. Please feel free to Like or leave a comment on Facebook for each girl as they will be introduced individually each day over the coming weeks.

LGFA Injury Fund

A reminder that the Management Committee of Central Council has suspended the LGFA Injury Fund from May 22 2020. This will be the situation until such time that training and playing activity are sanctioned for return by the LGFA. Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training program from May 22, the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.

Celebrating Local Community Heroes

The LGFA and its official retail partner Lidl Ireland announced recently details of #Lidl Legends an initiative to celebrate the voluntary work of LGFA members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. During these unprecedented times many LGFA members are going above and beyond the call of duty to help out in their communities. If you know of a person in your community who fits this bill, feel free to nominate them and highlight the brilliant work they are doing by using the #LidlLegents and tagging the Lidl Ireland and LGFA social media accounts. Winners will be selected from each of the four provinces and will win a set of Lidl sponsored jerseys and training equipment for their club team along with a €100 voucher for themselves. Closing date is the end of June 2020. For more details, log into the LGFA official website.

Club Officer Webinars

For any Longford LGFA club officials/members interested the following webinars are taking place in the coming weeks. CODA rules webinars on June 10, 17 & 24. Volunteer recruitment and retention webinars on June 15. Accessing funding locally webinar on June 23.

For more information log into the LGFA website, www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Thanks

Longford LGFA would like to thank Michelle Farrell, Longford ladies senior captain and Eimear O’Brien and Niamh Brady, vice-captains for sharing their views with all readers of the Longford Leader over the past three weeks, on how they are spending their time during this lockdown. This week and next week we will be hearing from the Longford minor captain Sorcha Dawson and vice-captain Hannah Glennon, and getting their views and advice on life during COVID-19. Thanks again to all the girls for sharing with us their thoughts at this time.