Longford ladies football news

Coronavirus: We are now into week eleven since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels.

We continue in phase one of the five phases which we must go through to re-open our country as recommended by the Government and the Health Authorities. For now, we can only exercise outdoors in groups of four and remember to stay within the 5KM radius of our homes also bearing in mind the importance of social distance and not to get involved in any form of activity that involves larger groups. Please remember that the rule regarding the closure of GAA pitches is still in place for us all.

We must now wait until June 8 for the next easing of restrictions when on that date we can look forward to the commencement of phase two on the road map to recovery following COVID-19. Until then please remember to follow all guidelines as set out by the authorities, continuing to observe physical distancing, keep up the good hand hygiene, ensure regular cleaning and if any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE.

Happy Birthday Liam:

Congratulations to Longford LGFA county board president Liam Ford who celebrated a special birthday last week. Plans were in place long before the start of the Coronavirus for a special surprise birthday party for Liam however due to the COVID-19 restrictions these plans were cancelled much to the disappointment of all the Ford family and their many friends. Despite this set back and as Liam is a much loved member of the Drumlish community his family along with help from the St Helens Ladies football club of which he is a founding member and current vice-chairman, the Fr Manning Gaels football club and a host of neighbours and friends together all organised a surprise drive past for Liam while observing at all times social distancing in his beloved village of Drumlish and offering this very popular gentleman congratulation as the many cars passed him in Drumlish village.

As well as being very involved with his home club St Helens, Liam was also a very active member with the Longford Ladies county board holding many positions on the board from Chairman to selector of various teams from U-14 up to senior. One of his proudest moments involved with Longford ladies football happened in 1997 when Longford were crowned All-Ireland junior champions following a great win over Tyrone with Liam at that time Chairman of the county board and also doubling up as selector with the team that year. To follow up that fantastic win for Liam it was also a very proud moment for him as the Longford captain on the day Darra Gill (Mc Gann), received the All Ireland cup with Dara coming from the same home club St Helen’s Drumlish of which Liam was a founding member back in January 1981 and also would have coached Darra at the club from underage up to senior level. He held the position of Chairman with Longford ladies county board from 1990 to 2002 and during that time gave so much dedication and commitment to the ladies game in the county. Due to the many contributions he made to ladies football not alone in Longford but also in his home club St Helen’s Liam was deservedly honoured by LLGFA members in 2002 and elected President of Longford Ladies County Board a position he holds up to the present time.

Longford county executive and all Longford LGFA members wish to thank Liam for the many hours of commitment and the time he has given to the ladies game in Longford over the years and wish him many more years of enjoyment and involvement with his club St Helens and Longford county teams.

Longford Ladies Facebook:

The Longford ladies U-16 panel is being introduced at the moment on the Longford Ladies Facebook page individually by picture and profile. Please feel free to Like or leave a comment for each girl. Next up to be introduced following the U-16 panel will be the Longford minor ladies panel. This is a good way to get to know the girls who represent Longford on the various county panels following a very disappointing year for all involved with all intercountry games from U-14 to senior being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Longford County Survey:

Thanks to all clubs who completed and returned the structure and administration of lady’s football within the county survey. If any club did not do so yet, please submit the survey this week to Niall Mulrine LGFA National Development Officer Croke Park. The next survey in the series this time focus on “Beyond the Games” within the county. Again if all clubs could please complete this survey and also share it with and encourage other officers within your club to complete it too. When complete please return to niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie If any club needs more information or help with any of these surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

LGFA Injury Fund Update:

A very important update regarding the LGFA injury fund was released by the LGFA on Friday last the 22nd May and read as follows.

Following reports that some LGFA groups intend hiring or using facilities (private and public open spaces) outside of GAA grounds to commence training in small groups when Phase 2 of the Covid-19 restrictions commence on the 8th June, the Management Committee of Central Council has suspended the LGFA Injury Fund with immediate effect from May 22, 2020. This will be the situation until such time that training and playing activity are sanctioned for return by the LGFA. All GAA training and playing facilities are closed until the 20th July. Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training program from May 22, the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs. The GAA Public Liability Insurance stands suspended until July 20. Return to Train & Return to Play protocols are currently being drawn up by the GAA COVID-19 Advisory group and will be circulated when completed and agreed in June. In the meantime, the LGFA are urging all members to stay vigilant and to stay safe.

All Longford LGFA players, managers, club secretaries and members please take note of this important update.

Lines Person Training:

For any Longford ladies interested please note that the LGFA are running a female linesperson training webinar on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm. This training course is aimed at females only who must be over 18 years old and aspire to act as a linesperson at games within the county and possible progression to provincial and national levels. If interested go to the LGFA website to register your interest.

Happy Birthday:

To Longford minor panel member Shauna Hagan from the Dromard club who celebrated her 18th birthday recently. Congratulations Shauna from all in Longford LGFA.

Please Note:

If any members of the county Longford ladies panels from U-14 up to senior are celebrating any special event and would like to have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your event in this column.