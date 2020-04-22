Longford's Mickey Quinn hosting Do It For Dan twitter auction fundraiser
Longford's Mickey Quinn is hosting a Do It For Dan twitter auction fundraiser.
He is auctioning a pair of Adidas F50 Tunit 2006 UK-9 boots, which started out with a reserve of €200, and to-date, the highest bid is €500.
You can bid for the boots by direct messaging Mickey @mickeyq06 on Twitter and the closing date is 7pm on Thursday, April 24.
I’m going to auction off these beauts for a great cause! @DoItForDan201— Mickey Quinn (@mickeyq06) April 18, 2020
Adidas F50 Tunit 2006 UK-9
The highest bidder gets them with a reserve of €200. DM me your bid and I’ll keep the current bid updated.
Closing date is Thursday 24th @ 7pm.
Please Share pic.twitter.com/cuuKYikovW
