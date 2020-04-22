Longford's Mickey Quinn hosting Do It For Dan twitter auction fundraiser

Longford's Mickey Quinn is hosting a Do It For Dan twitter auction fundraiser.

He is auctioning a pair of Adidas F50 Tunit 2006 UK-9 boots, which started out with a reserve of €200, and to-date, the highest bid is €500.

You can bid for the boots by direct messaging Mickey @mickeyq06 on Twitter and the closing date is 7pm on Thursday, April 24.

