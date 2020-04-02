QUIZ: How well do you know the GAA grounds of Ireland? Prove it!

Consider yourself a well-travelled GAA supporter? Well, there's only one way to find out.

So why not put your GAA grounds knowledge to the test and see if you can name each of the 32 county grounds across Ireland - and two a bit further afield.

We decided to use each stadium's proper title - no sponsors name - and left out the fadas for ease of spelling. In counties that have more than one county ground, we've opted with the main venue.

If you get over 25, you're doing well! Let us know how you get on.