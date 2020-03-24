It’s time for Tabata Tuesday with Edgeworthstown Sports Hub

Get active this week with the week workout plan courtesy of Edgeworthstown Sports Hub.

All of this week, the Sports Hub in Edgeworthstown have been sharing details of their Week Work out to followers of their social media channels.

Each day features different types of activities and a different theme. This includes: Move Monday, Tabata Tuesday, Walking Wednesday, Ten Reps Thursday and Fire Friday.

Today is Tabata Tuesday! Tabata training is described as a high intensity workout. All participants are asked to perform each exercise for 20 seconds with a 10 second rest in between. There are eight exercises in total, with each round taking approximately 4 minutes.

You can complete 6-8 rounds or whatever your body allows. If someone can’t complete any of the exercises, repeat one of the exercises you can do instead.

Don’t forget to follow the Edgeworthstown Sports Hub Facebook page here for tomorrow's work out plan - Walking Wednesday.

