WATCH| Keep fit and healthy with the Longford Inclusive Fitness gym programme

In a bid to help keep their followers fit and active through the Covid-19 outbreak, Longford sports partnership have begun sharing videos on their social media daily, with links to various physical activities/challenges that you can undertake at home.

The below video comes from the recent Inclusive Gym Programme which took place in mid January of this year. There are 8 home exercises demonstrated by Gym Instructor Lisa and Aislinn in Longford Fitness, along with Irish Sign Language Instructions by Fiona from Chime - National Charity for Deafness & Hearing Loss.

The Longford Inclusive Fitness Gym Programme is suitable for all ages and requires an area to work comfortably, with weights (dumbbell / water bottle/ cans), and a chair or wall also required (to aid your balance). Participants are asked to complete ten repetitions of each of the eight exercises at their one pace. Once you complete all exercises aim for 3-4 rounds of each.

Today’s recommendations is from the Longford Sports Partnership Sports Inclusion Disability Officer -Orla Dempsey. The SIDO role is to foster and encourage a culture of active participation, supporting opportunities for and access to sport and physical disability activity in local communities. The exercise programme kicks off with some chair squats - why not try your hand at a few of the activities?

If you like to share your clubs/ business physical activities suggestions and ideas, Tag Longford sports partnership on social media or send them a message and they will share the link.

Also see: Kickboxing home workout with Revolution Martial Arts Longford