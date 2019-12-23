10 Mile Challenge and 5k Run around the scenic village of Ardagh

The very popular annual Ardagh 10 Mile Challenge and 5k Run takes place this year around the scenic village of Ardagh on Saturday, December 28.



The run is organised by Ardagh Moydow Glen Community Games Committee and this year they are donating all proceeds to Ardagh Moydow GAA Club Development Fund and to St Mel's National School Astro Pitch Development Fund.

Also read: 29th annual Christmas Day Run from Newtowncashel to Lanesboro in aid of the Longford MS



The event has grown every years and we hope to have another large turnout this year with runners travelling from all over the Country to take part. Last year we even had a runner from Detriot in the USA take part and she will be back again this year. We also hope to see a large contingent of Longford Runners on the day.



The 5k run or walk is ideal for anybody wanting to get out after Christmas for a little bit of exercise with friends in the good fresh air. We hope to see as many locals walk or run and show their support.



This year the will see the addition of the first Kids Primary School Fun Mile. We hope to see as many kids from Ardagh and neighbouring parishes as possible take part. Every child will receive a finisher medal.

Also read: Christmas Movie Quiz - How well do you know your festive films?



Every entrant on completion of the 10 Mile Challenge and 5km chipped race will receive a specially commissioned finisher medal.



Prizes in the 10 mile Challenge for the first three ladies and the first three gentlemen will be 1st €100, 2nd €75 and 3rd €50. There will be trophies for the first Man and Woman in the 10 mile, O40, O50 and O60.



This year there is an added incentive with course record bonuses in the 10 mile of €100 for the 1st man to break 55 minutes and 1st woman to break 60 minutes. In the 5k run there will be trophies for the first three ladies and gentlemen over the finish line and for the first three boys and girls under 16.



Registration will be in Ardagh Community Centre from 11am on the morning of the run with the first run starting at 1pm.



There is always a great atmosphere in Ardagh just after Christmas at the run, come along and experience it for yourself.



Also read: Newtowncashel to revive wren boys tradition