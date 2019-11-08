Longford Sports Partnership roll out exciting initiatives to support primary schools

Longford Sports Partnership have several exciting initiatives running now which aim to support primary schools in Longford promote and develop physical activity, exercise and sport.

Also read: Success for IWA Kenagh in Longford Sports Partnership Boccia Blitz and Championships



Longford Sports Partnership believes that positive physical activity opportunities within school supports happier and healthier school children.



Longford Sports Partnership primary schools’ initiatives running currently include;



Sports Hall Athletics

Sports Hall Athletics is a national athletics programme which is adapted for indoors with children of primary school age. Each Spring we hold a County competition for Longford Schools with the winning schools going forward to represent Longford in the National finals in Athlone. Longford Sports Partnership can provide the equipment schools can borrow and a tutor to explain and demonstrate the different activities.

Active School Flag

The Active School flag, a Department of Education initiative, is about providing fun and inclusive physical activity opportunities for all members of the school community. It allows schools to reinforce the message that not only is physical activity good for you but it also very enjoyable. For more information or advise on the process for achieving your Active School Flag contact sports@longfordcoco.ie

The Daily Mile

This is a national initiative supported by Athletics Ireland which aims to encourage school children to take 15 minutes of physical activity each day in the form of running and walking.



Playground Markings

Our playground markings stencil kit can be used to create playground markings that promote active games and activities in the school yard.



Race Pack

Primary schools can book our Race Pack for events organised during or after school. The pack contains all the event signs needed to mark out a race route and venue. If you would like more information on any of the programmes listed or would like to chat about some of your own ideas, please get in touch with sports@longfordcococ.ie or call 043 3343493